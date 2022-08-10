ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This TikTok Viral Cannabis Bakery Offers Delicious THC Infused Pastries and Coffee

By Amanda Edelman
 3 days ago

Introducing Chicago’s original cannabis-infused bakery and coffee shop in Wicker Park: Wake-N-Bakery, which is located on Division St, has gone viral on TikTok thanks to its delicious treats, large drink menu, and oh yeah, the fact that it’s infused with THC or CBD. The popular cannabis bakery is a 21+ shop and offers a bevy of fun treats, coffees, and lemonades, too.

Recreational consumption, possession, and sales of cannabis products, which first became legal in the State of Illinois in January 2020. Since then, the TikTok famous bakery has become more popular than ever. Wake-N-Bakery has a large menu that includes bakery items like cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. There are tinctures, CBD dog treats, and so much more available as well.

Wake-N-Bakery opened in 2020 and specializes in freshly made pastries, gummies, coffee juices, and teas– all with the option of being infused with THC. The cafe also offers a variety of Delta 8/9/V/P THC, hemp-derived cannabis, and other infused items. Delta-8 THC is a naturally occuring compound found in a cannabis plant. Though the chemical structure makes it less potent, it does still create a ‘high’.

Other options on the menu include THC gummies, THC drinks, pre-rolls, and a THC Cold Brew available to try. Don’t forget about the delicious strawberry or rosebud lemonade!

Check out the full menu here and head on over to Wake-N-Bakery and try out the treats and drinks for yourself. Other locations include the original Lakeview Broadway address, and Northbrook along with the popular Wicker Park address.

Address: 1659 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622

[Featured photo via: wakenbakery.net]

See also: Sweet Mandy B’s Is Celebrating It’s 20th Anniversary With Special Giveaways

