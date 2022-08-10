Read full article on original website
Leslie Griffith dead at 66 – KTVU anchor & Dennis Richmond co-star dies in Lake Chapala after lengthy Lyme disease fight
FORMER KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith has died after battling Lyme disease. The veteran broadcaster, 66, was with the network for more than two decades and presented the 10pm news alongside now-retired journalist Dennis Richmond. Griffith, who was from Texas, died in Lake Chapala, Mexico on August 10, family members said.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
