mageenews.com
Board Member Express Displeasure with Comments
Board Member Express Displeasure with Comments

During the Simpson County School Board meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Board Member Stan Bulgar expressed his displeasure with comments being made on social media outlets concerning school consolidation.
prentissheadlight.com
Public hearing held for rezoning in Prentiss
Town of Prentiss held a public hearing to after a request was made to rezone the property at 1228 Third Street from R1 residential to R3 multi-family residential. Shequita Stonewall, a resident of Lawrence County, purchased the property to open an early childhood learning center for children in Jefferson Davis County. “We want better students, better adults and better communities,” said Stonewall. “If we can start early, we will have a great impact on making that happen.” Community members were in attendance to show support to Stonewall. Jane Moore Weathersby, who works in the JDC school system, spoke on her behalf. “You would be surprised how many come into kindergarten that are not prepared for kindergarten,” said Weathersby. “I feel like we need to have services here to prepare our children. Not only does early childhood education prepare them for being an educated adult, but it also prepares them to be a productive citizen.”
impact601.com
City of Laurel To Redistrict Again
The City of Laurel officials conducted a public hearing this week to discuss the city’s efforts to redistrict the City Beautiful. In 2021, the Laurel City Council conducted a redistricting due to the city’s recent annexation of the Pendorff area. The Laurel City Council conducted a public hearing...
WLBT
Jackson City Council says mayor brought in Richard’s Disposal, he should pay them
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council says the mayor conspired with Richard’s Disposal to bring the firm to the city, and he, not the council, should have to pay the bill. In July, Richard’s filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi seeking...
WLBT
Councilwoman suggested subpoenaing staffers if mayor blocked them from speaking at meeting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emails obtained by WLBT reveal that a Jackson city councilwoman was considering asking her colleagues to subpoena city staffers and open an investigation into the city’s ongoing water and sewer issues if the mayor blocked department heads from answering questions at a meeting in late July.
Natchez Democrat
MDWFP Commission considers public comments, making changes
JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Commission held its monthly meeting in Jackson Thursday afternoon. At the meeting, four men made public comments which could bring potential changes for outdoorsmen. Mike Rouse from Morton, Robert Abbott of Flora, and Ben Christmas of Brandon presented an idea...
mageenews.com
A free Guardianship Clinic
A free Guardianship Clinic

A free Guardianship Clinic will be offered to qualifying residents of Simpson County, seeking legal assistance to obtain guardianships of children. The clinic will be held Friday, Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the Simpson County Courthouse at 100 Court Ave., Mendenhall, MS. It is sponsored by the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and the Access to Justice Commission.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
mageenews.com
SCSD Implements New COVID-19 Protocols, Effective Aug. 11
SCSD Implements New COVID-19 Protocols, Effective Aug. 11

If an effort to educate our students and to provide a safe learning environment, the Simpson County School District has revised our current COVID-19 protocols. Please see attached letter below.
mageenews.com
Roland Graham is Guilty of Embezzlement, Sentenced as Habitual Offender
JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Roland Graham pleaded guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in Jones County earlier this week. A guilty plea and sentencing order for his co-conspirator, Larry Barnes, were recorded earlier this year in January. Both cases were prosecuted by the Jones County District Attorney’s office in Judge Dal Williamson’s courtroom.
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
WAPT
Clinton development to bring new retailers, restaurants, businesses to city
CLINTON, Miss. — Clinton community leaders are partnering on plans to bring new businesses to the city. The location for the development is on Highway 80 and Springridge Road, across the street from Mississippi College. Crews clearing trees Wednesday from the vacant lot near the interstate. The city is...
Former Sumrall deputy municipal clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Sumrall pled guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway was ordered to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. Special agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Holloway in November 2021. White […]
WLBT
Contractor picks up 2 Jackson vacuum trucks after city falls behind on invoices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson recently lost two of its sewer vacuum trucks for lack of payment. This week, the owner of the vehicles informed the city that it was picking them up after the city failed to pay invoices for three or four months. The owner declined to comment...
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
WLBT
‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
mageenews.com
MC Athletics Admin Supervisor, Transportation Director First Co-Recipients of Monthly Presidential Prize
MC Athletics Admin Supervisor, Transportation Director First Co-Recipients of Monthly Presidential Prize

For two decades, Mississippi College Athletic Department staff have relied on Missa Turman to handle ticket sales for Choctaws football and basketball games and other special events, ensure the department's payroll is in order, and maintain purchase and travel requisitions, all while keeping the office humming.
Picayune Item
Forrest General Hospital’s Nurse Extern Program Graduates 20
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (August 2, 2022) Twenty students who participated in the 2022 Forrest General Hospital Nurse Extern Program completed their training Friday, July 29. The students, who hail from Alcorn State University, Mississippi University for Women, Pearl River Community College, and The University of Southern Mississippi, complimented the program saying they have gained valuable experience during the past two months that will help them better care for patients in the future.
WTOK-TV
Boil Water Notice issued in Jasper County
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Friday. The utility reported a water line break. It affects people living on Vossburg Paulding Road, from the intersection of Highway 11 to the intersection of County Road 8 until further notice. About fifty homes are...
