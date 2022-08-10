Town of Prentiss held a public hearing to after a request was made to rezone the property at 1228 Third Street from R1 residential to R3 multi-family residential. Shequita Stonewall, a resident of Lawrence County, purchased the property to open an early childhood learning center for children in Jefferson Davis County. “We want better students, better adults and better communities,” said Stonewall. “If we can start early, we will have a great impact on making that happen.” Community members were in attendance to show support to Stonewall. Jane Moore Weathersby, who works in the JDC school system, spoke on her behalf. “You would be surprised how many come into kindergarten that are not prepared for kindergarten,” said Weathersby. “I feel like we need to have services here to prepare our children. Not only does early childhood education prepare them for being an educated adult, but it also prepares them to be a productive citizen.”

PRENTISS, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO