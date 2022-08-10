ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sesame Place announces changes to diversity programs after recent high-profile racial incidents

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place has announced a series of actions aimed at advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. It follows several allegations of bias against Black children.

This news announced late Tuesday afternoon comes as public outcry continues for families to boycott.

Sesame Place has announced a racial equity review following allegations of bias after a now-viral video sparked protests and calls for a boycott of the Bucks County theme park.

The family of the two little girls alleges the costume character Rosita snubbed the Black girls during a parade on July 16.

Jodi Brown, who shared the experience on Instagram, says the character high-fived a White child and woman, then gestured "no" and walked away from her daughter and niece who had their arms stretched out for a hug and high-five.

Days later, a Baltimore family filed a class action lawsuit alleging pervasive discrimination against parent company SeaWorld. They say this video shows four Sesame Place characters ignoring 5-year-old Kennedi Burns during her visit on Father's Day weekend.

In a release issued Tuesday, Sesame Place says the equity review will be chaired by national civil rights experts. It will also include mandatory anti-bias training for all employees by the end of September, along with enhancements to the current diversity program.

Sesame Place's president says "the actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests."

Bucks County's diversity officer will also review the park's policies once all litigation has been resolved.

"It is absolutely more than just on our radar," Bucks County project and diversity officer Bernard Griggs Jr. said.

Brown and her attorney will meet with SeaWorld's CEO on Thursday. Civil rights leaders, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, will also be in that meeting.

LaMarr released a statement to Eyewitness News about the meeting.

"We acknowledge SeaWorld's recent response to the public demands made by Rainbow PUSH, NAACP, Until Freedom, and others, that stemmed from the July 16 incident at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the parents of Skylar and Nylah will accompany me to a meeting with SeaWorld's CEO, Marc Swanson, along with Rev. Jesse Jackson, and other leaders. It is our hope that this previously scheduled meeting will address the deficiencies we have noted from this most recent press release. We will provide a more detailed statement following this meeting," attorney B'Ivory LaMarr said.

Comments / 32

exwldr
3d ago

All the 🪳 Cockroachs come running when there's a 🤑 money grab, Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton Magically show up after year's in hiding.Sharpton owes the IRS 30 Million dollars in unpaid Taxes so opportunities like this are not to be missed!Sesame Place has operated for many years successfully,until New York Residents decided it was Racist and a prime Target 🎯 for some easy money. All it takes is Allegations in the Media and the Roaches come running. We'll see , When the Lights come on and the Real truth comes out the Roaches Scatter .

Reply(6)
35
The Greek
3d ago

To solve the problem just stop the characters from touching any individual. Then momma can’t sue for $25 million

Reply(2)
25
Bubblicious
3d ago

Just close it down! You’re traumatizing these kids. It’s George Floyd all over again! Innocent Jussie Smolett with a clothesline around neck! My gawd this is worse than Selma! These are kids, they will be suffering from PTSD for years! NO JUSTICE NO PEACE! NO JUSTICE NO PEACE! NO JUSTICE NO PEACE! NO JUSTICE NO PEACE!

Reply(3)
8
 

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Jodi Brown
