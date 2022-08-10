Read full article on original website
calleochonews.com
Florida property insurance market gets an unprecedented boost that could aid thousands
Florida property insurance regulators are taking extraordinary action in case rating agency Demotech downgrades numerous Florida carriers. What would a downgrade of Demotech signify for the Florida property insurance market?. To avoid tens of thousands of homeowners being forced to hunt for new property insurance coverage if rating agency Demotech...
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Florida
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
click orlando
🏖️Best counties to retire to in Florida
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
oaklandparkfl.org
Most Dangerous Roads for Bicyclists in Florida
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. And the state contains the most dangerous city, St. Petersburg, as well as the most dangerous county, Pinellas County, for bicyclists. But Florida has clusters of bicycle accidents across the state. Nearly every city, from Pensacola to Miami, has a...
Click10.com
COVID-19 infections decline in Florida, but not enough to lower high risk of infection
MIAMI – As of Saturday morning, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that all of the counties in Florida were at high risk of COVID-19 infection except for Glades, Taylor, and Holmes counties, which were at medium risk. Data shows the cases and hospitalizations are decreasing,...
click orlando
Sinkholes in Florida are more common than you think. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – Growing up in central Florida, it’s likely a story of a sinkhole has come up from time to time. For those who are new to the area, this topic may come as a surprise. The Sunshine State has plenty of natural wonders from beautiful beaches...
streetfoodblog.com
South Florida eating places coming quickly
With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
Citizens Property Insurance has over one million policies for Florida homeowners; expert explains why that's not good
TAMPA, Fla. — We told you a few weeks ago about how more than half of the private homeowners insurance providers in the state were slated to be downgraded by the financial analysis firm that rates them. That left many people scrambling to Citizens Property Insurance, the government-run and...
fox35orlando.com
3 Florida cities ranked best area to own vacation rental in 2022
Ever thought about renting out your spare room, guest house or even an entire home on rental marketplaces like Airbnb for extra cash? Studies show that short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 per year, according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms. The location of your rental property...
WSVN-TV
Democratic primary for Florida’s District 20 again pits Cherfilus-McCormick against Holness
The Democratic primary for Florida’s 20th District sees a rematch between rivals: incumbent U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness. Cherfilus-McCormick beat Holness in 2021 by just five votes to claim the seat left vacant by the late Alcee Hastings. “The reason I am running...
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild Oak
Ruins hold a special fascination for many people. They make us think of ancient times when people long ago stood in the exact same spot that we are now standing. For many, thinking of time and space in this way is awe-inspiring.
NBC Miami
Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon
When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
newstalkflorida.com
Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market
The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach
Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
wlrn.org
Florida's insurer of last resort surpasses 1 million policies
The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2014. Created as an insurer of last resort, Citizens has been absorbing a flood of policies as private insurers drop customers and push for large rate increases because of financial losses. The Citizens website...
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
NBC Miami
Back-to-School First Day Photos From Across South Florida
Students from Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe are heading back to campus across South Florida for the first day of classes this week and next week. Here are some of the students looking their best for the first day!
Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
Click10.com
Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing power
MIAMI – Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing his power. Esther Alonso doesn’t want the city to turn Virginia Key — enjoyed by nature lovers who rented paddle boards, kayaks, and bicycles from her business — into a homeless camp. Surveillance video...
