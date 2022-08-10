ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

🏖️Best counties to retire to in Florida

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
Miramar, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Miramar, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
oaklandparkfl.org

Most Dangerous Roads for Bicyclists in Florida

Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. And the state contains the most dangerous city, St. Petersburg, as well as the most dangerous county, Pinellas County, for bicyclists. But Florida has clusters of bicycle accidents across the state. Nearly every city, from Pensacola to Miami, has a...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Florida Keys#Salmonella#Hotel Room#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Miramar Hotels#Iguana Removal#Florida Hotel#Iguanas
fox35orlando.com

3 Florida cities ranked best area to own vacation rental in 2022

Ever thought about renting out your spare room, guest house or even an entire home on rental marketplaces like Airbnb for extra cash? Studies show that short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 per year, according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms. The location of your rental property...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NBC Miami

Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon

When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
HOMESTEAD, FL
newstalkflorida.com

Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach

Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

Florida's insurer of last resort surpasses 1 million policies

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2014. Created as an insurer of last resort, Citizens has been absorbing a flood of policies as private insurers drop customers and push for large rate increases because of financial losses. The Citizens website...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy