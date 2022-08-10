Birthday Girl Kylie Jenner Flaunts Underboob in Pink Minidress as She Enjoys Brunch With Sisters, Friends

25 and thriving! Kylie Jenner rang in her 25th birthday by rocking a skintight pink minidress and flashing major underboob as she enjoyed brunch with her besties and sisters.

“It's my birthdayyyyyy” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, captioned a montage video shared via TikTok on Wednesday, August 10.

The clip begins with the birthday girl posing for a quick mirror selfie while holding her iced coffee. Kylie’s pink halter top dress featured a keyhole cutout that left her cleavage on full display. She completed her look with matching pink slides and a bedazzled lip-shaped clutch.

“Happy birthday, I love you,” one of Ky’s gal pals is heard saying as she embraces the guest of honor.

The Kylie Skin founder was joined by sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian , who both smiled for the camera, as well as daughter Stormi Webster , whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott .

Kylie’s family and friends took to social media to send their birthday wishes and tributes her way, including mom Kris Jenner .

“Happy birthday to my baby girl!!!!” the momager, 66, shared via Instagram earlier that day. “You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!”

“I love watching you with your kids … You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always,” Kris added. “You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl!”

The makeup mogul’s birthday festivities come just days after she and daughter Stormi, 4, enjoyed a mother-daughter shopping spree at Harrods in London while in town to check out her cosmetics collection’s display area.

“Look at what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping. Is this not the craziest?” the mother of two gushed while narrating a video of a luxurious private shopping room set up by Harrods employees for their outing which Kylie shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 4.

The VIP experience featured shelves full of Dior purses in multiple sizes, styles and patterns, a shoe selection of everything from designer trainers to colorful sandals to choose from, as well as a rack full of designer jackets, tops, pants and skirts for Stormi to check out and try on.

“You are a spoiled, spoiled girl,” Kylie said to her daughter before Stormi responded saying, “Mommy, I want to try them on,” after a pair of shoes caught her eye.

In addition to Stormi, Kylie also shares a 6-month-old son with the “SICKO MODE” rapper, 31.