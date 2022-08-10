The Class of 2026 is preparing to start their journey at Augusta University, with many moving in this week. But who are these students?. Nearly all students in the Class of 2026 are part of Generation Z, meaning most were born between 1997 and 2012. Gen Z is the most racially and ethnically diverse generation in American history, and may eventually supersede Millennials as the most educated generation.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO