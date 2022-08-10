Read full article on original website
Augusta University launches Faculty Inclusive Excellence Initiative
Not long after Dr. Neil J. MacKinnon started his role as the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Augusta University, he quickly began touring the 10 colleges within the university and holding listening sessions with students, faculty and staff. His goal was to learn what was working...
Meet the Class of 2026
The Class of 2026 is preparing to start their journey at Augusta University, with many moving in this week. But who are these students?. Nearly all students in the Class of 2026 are part of Generation Z, meaning most were born between 1997 and 2012. Gen Z is the most racially and ethnically diverse generation in American history, and may eventually supersede Millennials as the most educated generation.
