Former T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION EVP/GM MELISSA GOODWIN was sentenced to four years in prison on THURSDAY (8/11) and ordered to pay $3.9 million in restitution to the charity, according to BILLBOARD. The sentence came after GOODWIN, who worked in the foundation's NASHVILLE office, pleaded guilty in FEBRUARY on one count of wire fraud (NET NEWS 2/8) after being charged by THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE the previous month in a $3.7 million embezzlement scheme (NET NEWS 1/18).

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO