Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
The Sandman season 1, episode 10 review, recap, and analysis: 'Lost Hearts'
A strange and uneven episode, with so much ging on it's hard to take in. "Lost Hearts" is an unusual season finale in some ways, but then The Sandman is an unusual show, one that has delighted, baffled, amused, annoyed, and occasionally moved me over the last 10 installments. There's a lot to wrap up in just 46 minutes, but the episode does a pretty good job of tying a bow on the season.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
