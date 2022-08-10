ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Man gets 12 years in case that tested broad search warrants

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges in a case that tested the constitutionality of broad search warrants that use Google location history to identify people near the scene of a crime. Okello Chatrie was sentenced...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
cbs19news

Officials: Driver killed when tree branch falls on car

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) -- Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region. Williamsburg fire officials say firefighters were called to a motor vehicle incident around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say a Chevy Malibu was traveling...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Kings Dominion prepares for more thrills and family fun for the 2023 season

DOSWELL, VA (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kings Dominion, the region's premier amusement park has announced that they have a full lineup of seasonal events for the fall and winter that will offer more fun and memories for guests of all ages. Kings Dominion will have fall and winter dates. Here is the list of the following events for the fall or winter event dates:
DOSWELL, VA
cbs19news

#16 Camps | Hornets hungry for more success

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Inside the gym at Orange County High School the hornets are fighting through every challenge thrown their way. “We got a lot of fight in us and we just got to make sure we handle adversity good," said senior offensive lineman Chase Rollins, "We're not gonna give up.”
ORANGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy