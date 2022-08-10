Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Madison365 Week in Review for August 13
Here are our most popular stories of the week. CEOs of Tomorrow have added financial literacy to its entrepreneurship offerings for teens. FOSTER’s 14th annual Back 2 Skool Bash is this weekend at Penn Park. The Green Bay Packers Foundation committed $250,000 to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.
Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin”
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Wisconsin Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala, titled Tributo, will be a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin” on Saturday, Aug. 13, 6-11 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “It’s going to be a wonderful celebration. We...
CEOs of Tomorrow adds money management to offerings for young people
On the heels of a successful Summer Camp where children got to get a glimpse of starting and running a business, CEOs of Tomorrow is pivoting to focus on a big development for the organization that helps teens learn how to earn and manage their money. CEOs of Tomorrow focuses...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 12
Two committees of the Dane County Board have recommended denial of a plan from the Black Caucus to keep the jail project under budget. On the podcast today, we have the breakdown of that proposal and next steps. Listen:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County awards five school districts over $265,000 to increase mental health staffing
Dane County has awarded five local school districts over $265,554 in funding to help meet the behavioral health needs of K-12 kids. County Executive Joe Parisi announced that the funding will help school increase mental health staffing and resources to support teachers, youth, and their families. According to the 2021...
Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, Inc. announces endorsements for Aug. 9 primary election
Blacks for Political and Social Action, Inc., (BPSADC), a political action. committee committed to the advancement of economic and social justice for. African-American citizens in Dane County, has announced endorsements for today’s Aug. 9 primary election. Those endorsements include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Judge Everett...
100 Black Men of Madison’s 27th annual Back to School Celebration
The 100 Black Men of Madison will host its 27th annual Back to School Celebration at the Goodman South Campus of Madison College, 2429 S. Perry St., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 8-11 a.m. All Dane County elementary and middle school students of limited income families and their parents are invited...
Ian Edwards to headline Madison Comedy Week in collaboration with Sessions at McPike Park
Getting to the grassroots of comedy and supporting local comedians, as well as comedians traveling into the city, is at the heart of Madison Comedy Week’s festivities, kicking off August 7 and ending on August 14. Started in 2018 to help promote the growing local comedy scene, Madison Comedy Week gave exposure for working comedians and an opportunity for aspiring comedians to come perform and build connections with each other and the Madison community. Jake Snell, Executive Director of Madison Comedy Week, reflected on how the event came to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Darrin Madison hopes to inspire people to become more politically involved as he vies for 10th Assembly District seat
With the stream of campaign commercials and the ‘do we have your vote?’ texts that may pop up on your phone, it’s no surprise that election season is in full swing. From governor to the state senate, citizens have many important decisions to make that will impact not only themselves but their communities as well. Darrin Madison is fighting to make sure constituents know their options and where he stands in the political landscape. The Milwaukee native is focused and determined as he runs for the District 10 seat of the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Committees recommend “no” vote on plan to bring new jail back under budget
Two committees of the Dane County Board referred a proposal to bring the Jail Consolidation Project back under budget to the full board with the recommendation that the full board vote no. If that happens, the board will have to approve a referendum asking to borrow and spend an additional...
14th annual Back 2 Skool Bash teaming up with Ju Ju’s Block Party for a day of free, family fun
F.O.S.T.E.R. and Nehemiah are getting set to present fully-stocked backpacks to area kids in a day full of fun at Penn Park as they host their 14th annual Back 2 Skool Bash on Saturday, Aug. 13, noon-4 p.m. “We will have all types of vendors and games at the event....
“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.” After 14 years, Jeff Burkhart prepares to say goodbye to Literacy Network
“The Literacy Network will always be a big part of me. I’ve done this work for a really long time and I love it and I’m really going to miss it,” says Literacy Network Executive Director Jeff Burkhart. “I am grateful for all of the support we’ve received over the years.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Leading and Learning Through Innovation with Kaleem Caire
This week Henry talks to One City Schools Founder and CEO Kaleem Caire about failure, resistance, persistence, and the importance of innovation in education. Real Talk with Henry Sanders is presented by Park Bank.
The Social Good Summit
The Social Good Summit will take place Thursday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Madison Public Library. This year’s Social Good Summit is entitled, “The Care You Give – The Immediacy and Future of Work.”. It is a conversation between entrepreneurs, employers, and employees on developing...
Africa Fest 2022
Africa Fest 2022 will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. Africa Fest is an annual celebration which educates and promotes diversity by showcasing African cultural heritages to residents in the Greater Madison area via Stage Performances, Arts & Crafts, Taste of Africa and Strides For Africa.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
BMO Harris Bank announces multi-year pledge to three Black-led orgs in Madison
BMO Harris Bank announced today that it would donate $650,000 over five years to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County’s McKenzie Regional Workforce Center. “When you look at these...
Retiring Rep. Sondy Pope endorses Chad Kemp in primary to succeed her in State Assembly
Retiring Democratic Representative Sondy Pope (D-Mt Horeb) has endorsed Verona Common Council President Chad Kemp to succeed her representing District 80 in the Wisconsin State Assembly, the Kemp campaign announced in a press release Sunday night. District 80 encompasses much of western Dane County as well as portions of Iowa...
“This is clearly an attempt to suppress the vote.” Vandal steals signs from Black men’s health clinic serving as in-person absentee voting site
Aaron Perry was very excited that his Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, located on Madison’s west side adjacent to JP Hair Design, Madison’s largest Black barbershop, was hosting in-person absentee voting for the Aug. 9 primary elections. It was a unique opportunity for the hundreds of Black men who come to his center and to JP’s Hair Design every day to get involved in the political process.
Saturday’s Well Black Woman Market a unique opportunity to support local Black women entrepreneurs
The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (FFBWW), an organization set on energizing, mobilizing, and supporting Black women to transform their health and lives through education, advocacy, support, and partnerships, will be hosting their second Well Black Woman (WBW) Market of the year on Saturday, July 30, 10 am-2 pm.
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0