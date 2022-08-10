ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for August 13

Here are our most popular stories of the week. CEOs of Tomorrow have added financial literacy to its entrepreneurship offerings for teens. FOSTER’s 14th annual Back 2 Skool Bash is this weekend at Penn Park. The Green Bay Packers Foundation committed $250,000 to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin”

The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Wisconsin Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala, titled Tributo, will be a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin” on Saturday, Aug. 13, 6-11 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “It’s going to be a wonderful celebration. We...
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 12

Two committees of the Dane County Board have recommended denial of a plan from the Black Caucus to keep the jail project under budget. On the podcast today, we have the breakdown of that proposal and next steps. Listen:
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, Inc. announces endorsements for Aug. 9 primary election

Blacks for Political and Social Action, Inc., (BPSADC), a political action. committee committed to the advancement of economic and social justice for. African-American citizens in Dane County, has announced endorsements for today’s Aug. 9 primary election. Those endorsements include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Judge Everett...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Ian Edwards to headline Madison Comedy Week in collaboration with Sessions at McPike Park

Getting to the grassroots of comedy and supporting local comedians, as well as comedians traveling into the city, is at the heart of Madison Comedy Week’s festivities, kicking off August 7 and ending on August 14. Started in 2018 to help promote the growing local comedy scene, Madison Comedy Week gave exposure for working comedians and an opportunity for aspiring comedians to come perform and build connections with each other and the Madison community. Jake Snell, Executive Director of Madison Comedy Week, reflected on how the event came to be.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Darrin Madison hopes to inspire people to become more politically involved as he vies for 10th Assembly District seat

With the stream of campaign commercials and the ‘do we have your vote?’ texts that may pop up on your phone, it’s no surprise that election season is in full swing. From governor to the state senate, citizens have many important decisions to make that will impact not only themselves but their communities as well. Darrin Madison is fighting to make sure constituents know their options and where he stands in the political landscape. The Milwaukee native is focused and determined as he runs for the District 10 seat of the Wisconsin State Assembly.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

The Social Good Summit

The Social Good Summit will take place Thursday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Madison Public Library. This year’s Social Good Summit is entitled, “The Care You Give – The Immediacy and Future of Work.”. It is a conversation between entrepreneurs, employers, and employees on developing...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Africa Fest 2022

Africa Fest 2022 will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. Africa Fest is an annual celebration which educates and promotes diversity by showcasing African cultural heritages to residents in the Greater Madison area via Stage Performances, Arts & Crafts, Taste of Africa and Strides For Africa.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“This is clearly an attempt to suppress the vote.” Vandal steals signs from Black men’s health clinic serving as in-person absentee voting site

Aaron Perry was very excited that his Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, located on Madison’s west side adjacent to JP Hair Design, Madison’s largest Black barbershop, was hosting in-person absentee voting for the Aug. 9 primary elections. It was a unique opportunity for the hundreds of Black men who come to his center and to JP’s Hair Design every day to get involved in the political process.
MADISON, WI
