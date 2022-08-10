Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn
Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Roger Lee Powell Sr. and Sandra Lynn Parsons, passed away on August 9th, 2022, after a long, difficult battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by family and friends. Cynthia...
WTAP
Obituary: Blair, Larry B.
Larry B. Blair, 84, of Parkersburg, died August 11, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on October 19, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Willa Deem Blair. He was a US AirForce veteran and retired from John Manville after 41...
WTAP
Obituary: Clark, Thomas J.
Thomas J. Clark, 74, of Marietta passed away at 5:45 am, Thursday August 11, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born May 11, 1948 in Perry County, Ohio. Tom had been employed by Noble County Correctional Center and was a master carpenter. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and was a member of Marietta Church of God.
WTAP
Obituary: Woodburn, Harold Dean
Harold Dean Woodburn, 83, of Belpre, Ohio, died at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV, on August 6, 2022. He was born in Marietta, Ohio, on April 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Raymond Harold Woodburn and Mildred Hunter Woodburn. He retired from Elkem Co...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Obituary: Walters, Phyllis Mae Nichols
Phyllis Mae Nichols Walters peacefully passed from this life on August 10, 2022. She was born February 24, 1934, in Alma, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Cecil L. Nichols and Lillian Meredith Nichols. She was a graduate of Tyler County High School, class of 1952, and a member...
WTAP
Obituary: Lancaster, Richard Elwood “Dick”
Richard Elwood “Dick” Lancaster began his life on December 4, 1929, in Marietta, the son of the late Wesley and Eloise Hawk Lancaster. He went into his next life on August 9, 2022. He was a Korean War veteran honorably discharged as a Corporal. Dick worked in retail...
WTAP
Obituary: Chavez, Jose Dionicio “Rudy”
Jose Dionicio “Rudy” Chavez, 62, of Little Hocking, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born September 7, 1959, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is the son of the late Orlando and Angie Montoya, who were from Belen, New Mexico. He is the husband to the love of his life, Michele R. Miller, and father to his cherished children Donnicio Chavez Christopher Chavez, Natasha Beasley, and Lakeyn Chavez.
WTAP
Obituary: Daugherty, Glen L.
Glen L. Daugherty, 70, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born January 5, 1952, in Marietta, a son of Chet and Norma Neville Daugherty. Glen was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 53, Local 93. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Marines and served in Vietnam from 10/25/1971 to 1/6/1972 and was awarded the Vietnam Service Metal. He was a member of VFW 5108. He enjoyed bumper pool and was known for his competitive nature which he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTAP
Obituary: Marks, Linda
Linda Marks, 67, of Palestine, WV, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at Hubbard House in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of the late Austin and Emma Seabolt Neville of Sandyville, WV. She attended Sandyville High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Sonny Neville, and two great-grandchildren.
WTAP
Obituary: Barker, Brittany Kay
Brittany Kay Barker, 27, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on August 5, 2022, at her residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds heart and stroke walk kickoff
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The heart and stroke walk will be taking place on October 13th for WVU Medicine at Camden Clark. And with the kickoff beginning, there are plenty of fun activities for employees and partners with the hospital. “So, today is our kickoff event,” says cardiologist, David Gnegy....
WTAP
Obituary: Melancon, Gerald Joseph
Gerald Joseph Melancon, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. He was born May 22, 1950, in St. Martinville, Louisiana, the son of the late Husville and Dorothy Mae (Babineaux) Melancon. Family and friends were Gerald’s delight. He loved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Relay for Life will be in Belpre
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Relay for Life is having an event in Belpre. The event will take place Saturday with music starting at 4 pm at Civitan Park. The theme for the event is Dr. Seuss so to go with the theme a team is going to have a photo booth set up for people to get pictures with the Grinch.
WTAP
Parkersburg ice cream social promotes restoration within the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg ice cream social will be held tomorrow from 4-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Market St. The social will benefit the hope center ministries that have the goal of restoring community. “My goal is for families to be restored and these guys to...
WTAP
Marietta Community Foundation sees increased interest and registration for Imagination Library
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation says that it is seeing a significant increase in interest from the Washington County community in its Imagination Library. The foundation is reporting that the program has 11 hundred children under the age of five already registered for the imagination library, which...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening August 11th-14th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
You can now submit your application for the Parkersburg Urban Deer Hunt
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt application process began on August 11, 2022. The applications are available at the Parkersburg Police Department, 3rd floor of the Municipal Building # 1 Government Square, Parkersburg, WV. The applications will need to be returned to the Parkersburg Police Department no later than August 25, 2022, at 4 p.m. There are a total of 30 permits available that will be given through a draw/or lottery system.
WTAP
Crossing guards review safety procedures ahead of new school year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With school starting in just a few weeks, Triple A East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department held an adult crossing guard training session today. The training consisted of reviewing safety procedures such as how to hold the stop sign, what to say to kids and...
WTAP
Belpre City Schools preparing for upcoming schoolyear
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - “Well, the very best day of the year is upon us. Which is the very first day of school,” says Belpre Elementary School principal, Lauren Keeling. “There’s nothing like it at Belpre Elementary and we just love welcoming our kids back!”. With...
WTAP
Football Frenzy First Look: Marietta Tigers
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Marietta Tigers discussed how their summer work has been as they approach the start of the season. The team has gone through some big changes from this past season as they will have a new signal caller entering the year.
Comments / 0