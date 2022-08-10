Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Begins Her Transition to Fall Dressing, Pairing Beach Style With Loafers
Transitioning between seasons can be tricky. You’re forced to accept summer is coming to an end, plus it’s also when allergies are at their peak, and one must decide if wearing a sweater—even with shorts—will leave you feeling cozy or, possibly more likely, sweaty and regretful. Luckily, though it’s still only mid-August, Kendall Jenner is ahead of the seasonal transition curve, and she’s providing a lesson on how to enter fall in style.
Jennifer Lopez Proves Princess Diana’s Bike Shorts Look is Still a Winner
Ben and Jennifer Lopez Affleck have touched down in NYC to celebrate Ben’s 50th birthday, and Lopez wasted no time upon her return to her hometown before she immediately got comfortable. On Sunday, the singer was seen out in midtown, doing her best Princess Diana impression in bike shorts as she went on a little shopping spree ahead of her new husband’s big day.
Diane Keaton Hated Those Viral Thigh-High Snakeskin Boots
Diane Keaton’s personal style is unmatched, so when photos emerged last March of the actress wearing a wholey un-Keaton look—an oversized white button down atop a pair of skin-tight snakeskin pantaleggings—it was quite the surprise. Of course, there was an explanation, Keaton was filming a Freaky Friday-esque movie called Mack & Rita, which hit theaters this past weekend. But despite the fact that it was all in the name of the craft, Keaton still can’t help but hate the look.
Yes, Jean Smart and Harry Styles Are Actually “Thick as Thieves”
When Jean Smart joined Instagram late last year, she didn’t waste any time making it clear that she’s a fan of Harry Styles. Her second-ever post on the platform consisted of a dispatch from the Madison Square Garden stop of “Love on Tour” and visual proof that she’s the proud owner of two items of Hazza merch: a sweatshirt from Styles’s beauty line, Pleasing, and a baseball cap that reads “Harry is my friend.” Turns out, she wasn’t kidding with the latter. “Harry and I are thick as thieves,” the four-time Emmy Award winner revealed in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.
Brooklyn Beckham’s ever-evolving career path is a balm in our dark times
Can the most blatant nepotism sometimes add to the gaiety of the nations? It depends. In the old days, the eldest son of British notables might be sent out to rule as Proprietor of the Province of Maryland, which feels less than ideal, while other scions were elevated to administer 50,000 square miles of India on the basis they were both clubbable and semi-adequate lower order batsmen. Hand on heart, however, I cannot fault the state of the art system of turd-polishing that gifts Brooklyn Beckham a hilarious new career once a year. In these straitened times, I simply do not wish to deprive myself of the amusement. I have hugely enjoyed every single one of the high-profile professions thus far embraced by Brooklyn, 23 – footballer, art photographer, published monograph author, model, and now chef. Is there nothing he can do?
Reservation Dogs Helped Devery Jacobs Step Into Her Power
Devery Jacobs as Catra from ‘She-Ra.’ Jacobs wears Gucci jacket; Moschino gloves. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. It’s no exaggeration to say there had never been...
Adam Scott Wants to Go Where Everybody Knows Your Name
Adam Scott as Sam Malone in ‘Cheers.’ Scott wears Polo Ralph Lauren shirt. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Somewhere between Cheers, a place where everybody...
Don’t Worry, Choupette Lagerfeld is Still Living the High Life
When Karl Lagerfeld died of pancreatic cancer in February 2019, a rumor began circulating that the designer’s fortune—estimated to be anywhere between $195 to $300 million dollars—was being inherited by his beloved Birman cat, Choupette. The rumor was never confirmed, but given Choupette just rang in her eleventh birthday, surrounded by champagne and gifts, we can definitely conclude she’s continued to be well taken care of.
Emma D’Arcy Dripped in Gold at the House of the Dragon London Premiere
At this point in their career, Emma D’Arcy has only walked three red carpets. A relative newcomer to acting, the 30-year-old had a handful of small roles in various TV shows before landing the part of the bleach-blonde Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones. But the looks they wore for the events celebrating the hotly anticipated series were unequivocal style-wins—meaning D’Arcy’s red carpet fashion track record is near-perfect.
Madelyn Cline Can’t Quit Now
Madelyn Cline as Peggy Olson from ‘Mad Men.’ Cline wears Top from Paisley Babylon Vintage Clothing, skirt from Thelma & Chemise. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes.
