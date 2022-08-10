Read full article on original website
AdWeek
WhatsApp: How to Change Who Can Add You to Groups
WhatsApp: How to Change Who Can Add You to Groups

By default, WhatsApp allows all users to add other users to groups in the...
AdWeek
M&A and Banner-Year Comparisons: What Publishers’ Mixed Digital Ad Sales Show
M&A and Banner-Year Comparisons: What Publishers' Mixed Digital Ad Sales Show

A number of publicly traded news publishers reported an uptick in their year-over-year digital advertising revenues this week, a data point that further complicates the ongoing debate surrounding the health of the U.S. economy.
AdWeek
The Importance of an Integrated Approach to Meet Consumer Needs
President and chief customer officer of Neiman Marcus Group, David Goubert, is responsible for creating uniquely personalized experiences for the Neiman Marcus customer through the cohesive partnership between in-store, online, and remote selling experiences. Goubert joined Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss NM’s Integrated Luxury Retail strategy, how the organization is investing in the remote and high-tech retail experience and how leveraging tech is allowing NMG to build long-term customer relationships.
AdWeek
LinkedIn Gives Creators More Options for Crafting Content
LinkedIn Gives Creators More Options for Crafting Content

LinkedIn detailed two new features for creators on its platform, along with a third...
Today in B2B Payments: Klavi Raises $15M to Develop New B2B Finance Products; Klasha Aims to Scale Its Products for Cross-Border African Commerce
Today in B2B payments, Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment to grow its open finance solution and develop new B2B finance products, and Klasha has added a former PayPal executive as CPO to help in its mission to transform African commerce. Open finance SaaS platform Klavi...
AdWeek
LinkedIn Restructures Global Events Marketing Team
LinkedIn Restructures Global Events Marketing Team

Layoffs have hit LinkedIn, as the professional network confirmed reports that its entire global...
AdWeek
Think Beyond Basic Identities For A More Inclusive Advertising Approach
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. The first thing advertisers need to understand about representation is that it is not just about doing good. Devising diverse and inclusive media strategies is table stakes for maximally effective advertising, especially during a time when more than half the U.S. population falls into at least one of many minority groups: Black, Latinx, Asian, LGBTQ+, neurodivergent and more.
GREATER THAN ONE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One ( www.greaterthanone.com ) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.
AdWeek
Google Social, Out-of-Home Campaign Tells Apple to ‘Get the Message’
Google Social, Out-of-Home Campaign Tells Apple to 'Get the Message'

Google kicked off a paid media campaign this week in collaboration with Maximum Effort,...
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Gale Tan from Anchor Worldwide
Welcome to Tools of the Trade, a new AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps them perform at your top form, from their favorite drafting table to their best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Halo, Ogilvy, Unfold & More
This week brings news of agencies furthering their social good initiatives, expanding company departments and partnering with other industry leaders to scale content, offerings and reach. 50,000feet. 50,000feet is working with USG to launch its new corporate sustainability program. The agency partnered with USG to synthesize its vision and initiatives—and...
insideedition.com
CEO Posts a Picture of Himself Crying on LinkedIn After Laying Off Employees
The CEO of a marketing optimization company is facing criticism after posting a picture of himself crying on LinkedIn after announcing he had to lay off some of his employees. “This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share,” HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake wrote on the site in his Aug. 9 post, though the post has since been edited.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Blink, Courage, Uncommon & More
It’s Friday, and we’re back to celebrate with the most intriguing hires, promotions and appointments of the week. See who’s making changes at some of the highest-growth agencies around the world. Acceleration Partners. Global partnership marketing agency Acceleration Partners hired Suparna Basu-Ravis as its chief people officer,...
AdWeek
Marrying Virtual and Digital Shopping with PacSun and Complex Networks
Retailers and CG brands alike are looking to elevate experiential shopping through immersive experiences that blend the virtual and physical worlds to keep today’s consumers engaged and interested. Brie Olson, president of PacSun, and business partner Neil Wright, head of collaborations & experiential at Complex Networks, formed a panel at Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss what it means to be an early leader in the metaverse commerce space and how brands can convince skeptical consumers to join them in Web3.
AdWeek
The Streaming Ecosystem Is Changing Everything. Where Do We Go From Here?
The Streaming Ecosystem Is Changing Everything. Where Do We Go From Here?

With the news that both Disney+ and Netflix will introduce ad-supported tiers, the transformation of the streaming landscape continues. Formerly closed ecosystems will be opening the door to advertising for the first time, and with that comes new opportunities and new challenges for brands.
coinjournal.net
Exclusive: Bitwage CEO says ‘we’ll be empowering millions’ after Stellar announcement
The CEO of Bitwage CEO said the company would be improving millions of lives after its recent implementation on the Stellar blockchain. Crypto payroll provider Bitwage announced on Thursday, August 11th, that it is now offering the digital dollar (USDC) stablecoin to be distributed via the Stellar blockchain on their platform.
Benzinga
TikTok's Toxic Work Culture At London Forced Employees To Quit; Continues Hiring In US
TikTok compelled its London office staff to quit by creating a hostile working culture, Financial Times reports. TikTok created what staff described as a "kill list" of colleagues in the e-commerce department whom it wanted to fire or end the contracts. Some of the targeted employees had only been in...
AdWeek
Twitter: How to Turn On Data Saver
Twitter: How to Turn On Data Saver

The Twitter application offers multiple options that allow users to save data when they're...
AdWeek
The Ongoing Tug of War for Ownership of M&C Saatchi
Mergers and acquisitions can be messy affairs. And if you’ve been following the saga of M&C Saatchi you’ll have noticed almost daily alerts on the two suitors chasing it for acquisition.
