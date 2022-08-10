Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Rips Hall of Fame: 'I Need a Different Jacket'
"There needs to be a starting 11," argued Sanders. "There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.''
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
Ciara and Russell Wilson open their third and largest store in Colorado
Mural of Ciara and Russell Wilson inside their Lone Tree store.The House of LR&C. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Ciara and Russell Wilson are putting down roots in Colorado. In addition to buying a $25 million Cherry Hills Village mansion, the new Broncos quarterback and singer opened a branch of their store, The House of LR&C in Lone Tree at Park Meadows Mall.
Former NFL star Terrell Owens captures police response to 'Karen' confrontation
Retired football star Terrell Owens posted a video on Instagram showing a deputy’s response to a confrontation with a Florida neighbor, who he calls a "Karen." Owens said he was going to his mailbox when a woman started yelling at him for speeding.Aug. 5, 2022.
Two-Sport Legend Bo Jackson Covered All Funeral Costs For The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting
Talk about a classy move by arguably the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports… two of them. According to CNN, former two-sport star Bo Jackson paid for all funeral expenses for the victims’ families of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Texas governor Greg...
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Ciara and Russell Wilson debut retail store in metro Denver area
A bright and bold boutique backed by hit R&B singer Ciara and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now open on the first floor of Lone Tree's Park Meadows mall.The House of LR&C offers sustainably-sourced products from the couple's clothing lines, including Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara, Human Nation and Wilson's children’s line 3BRAND. The store — its fourth brick-and-mortar location — is headed by Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon. What they're saying: "We didn't want to just build this fashion house just to make really good clothes," Wilson said at the grand opening Monday night. "What we really wanted to do is have an impact." He added that 3% of profits go to a charity for children. "This is an ... exciting chapter in our lives and our journey, and it just couldn't be any more amazing and sweeter to have all of you guys here with us on this great journey," Ciara said, after cheering, "Heeey, go Broncos, that's right."
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender
M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Randall Cunningham on Why He Resigned as Raiders Chaplain
Former Las Vegas Raiders team chaplain Randall Cunningham revealed why he resigned last month.
Antonio Brown’s 6-word message to Jerry Jones amid Cowboys’ WR injuries
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not in good shape right now. James Washington is out with a foot injury, while Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL. Could Antonio Brown be a worthy free agent acquisition? He certainly seems to think so.
5 Dallas Cowboys who need to stand out in Preseason Game 1
As the Dallas Cowboys approach their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, there are more questions that need to be answered than the actual performance from the players itself. For example, who will step up and be WR2 and take pressure off CeeDee Lamb while Michael Gallup continues rehab? Can...
Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice
Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Star Practicing At Different Position Ahead Of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys have an impressive holster of offensive weapons. However, the running back room, including the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, is a bit crowded. Pollard, as a result, is practicing at a new position. According to a report, Pollard is spending a good amount of time...
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Names His 'Biggest Regret'
For a while now football fans have known Antonio Brown's NFL career is over. It appears the former NFL star is just now coming to that realization. Brown released a statement on Twitter this Thursday afternoon to name the "biggest regret" he has. The regret is that he never got the opportunity to watch himself play football live.
Cowboys Vs. Broncos Rookie John Ridgeway Injury Update
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
