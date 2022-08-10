Read full article on original website
Marlene V. (Bachmann) Wightman
Marlene V. (Bachmann) Wightman, age 85, of Seneca, South Carolina, was called to heaven to be with the Lord on August 5, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born at Murphy Memorial Hospital, Rome, New York, on November 16, 1936, the daughter of Jacob and Helen Bachmann. She was educated in Westmoreland Central School. On May 18, 1957, she was united in marriage to David Harris in St. John’s Lutheran Church. On August 22, 1991, she was united in marriage to Neil Wightman. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church until moving to Texas in 2019 and then Seneca, South Carolina to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
David W. Bulak
David W. Bulak, 48, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Born in New Hartford, NY, on July 22, 1974, he was a son of Gene and Monika (Hohn) Bulak. He was a graduate of Camden High School and Mohawk Valley Community College. David is survived by his...
Mary Alice Hughes, R.N.
HOLLAND PATENT — Mary Alice Hughes, R.N., a longtime resident of Steuben St., and more recently of Floyd, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on July 31, 1930, a daughter of William J. and Fanny Jones...
Joseph A. Bednarczyk
Joseph A. Bednarczyk, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Abraham House. Joseph was born on February 11, 1933, in Utica, the son of Valentine and Mary (Pedzimaz) Bednarczyk. He attended Holy Trinity and John F. Hughes School, where he attended sight-saving class through the Lion’s Club and was a 1952 graduate of Utica Free Academy. Joe B, as he was so delightfully called, attended the College of Hard Knocks where he graduated with honors. On April 18, 1959, Joseph married D. Maureen Hyde in Utica’s St. Joseph’s Church. They enjoyed a blessed union of over 45 years prior to her untimely passing on November 1, 2004. Joseph held the distinction of working 42 years at Scheidelman Inc., retiring in 1994.
Bernice Daniels
Bernice M. Daniels, 98, of Camden, NY, passed away Monday August 8, 2022, at the home of her son. She was born Nov 13, 1923, in Camden, NY, a daughter of William and Lena Hall McDaniels, and was a graduate of Camden High School. On June 26, 1948, she married Reginald E. Daniels in Camden, NY. He passed away September 23, 1983. Bernice worked for William’s Stationery and Curry’s Drug Store before she began her 20 year career driving school bus for the Camden Central Schools. Bernice was a former member United Methodist Church, Camden, NY, the Camden Order Eastern Stars and the Camden and Annsville Senior groups. She also enjoyed playing cards, gardening and her camp at Panther Lake.
