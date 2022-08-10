Read full article on original website
Marlene V. (Bachmann) Wightman
Marlene V. (Bachmann) Wightman, age 85, of Seneca, South Carolina, was called to heaven to be with the Lord on August 5, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born at Murphy Memorial Hospital, Rome, New York, on November 16, 1936, the daughter of Jacob and Helen Bachmann. She was educated in Westmoreland Central School. On May 18, 1957, she was united in marriage to David Harris in St. John’s Lutheran Church. On August 22, 1991, she was united in marriage to Neil Wightman. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church until moving to Texas in 2019 and then Seneca, South Carolina to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Dennis LeRoy Sobik
Dennis L. Sobik, age 78, passed away from complications with Parkinson’s Disease on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Born April 21, 1943, in Westmoreland, NY, the son of John and Mary (Karas) Sobik. Dennis loved the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. Having grown up on a farm in...
Joseph A. Bednarczyk
Joseph A. Bednarczyk, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Abraham House. Joseph was born on February 11, 1933, in Utica, the son of Valentine and Mary (Pedzimaz) Bednarczyk. He attended Holy Trinity and John F. Hughes School, where he attended sight-saving class through the Lion’s Club and was a 1952 graduate of Utica Free Academy. Joe B, as he was so delightfully called, attended the College of Hard Knocks where he graduated with honors. On April 18, 1959, Joseph married D. Maureen Hyde in Utica’s St. Joseph’s Church. They enjoyed a blessed union of over 45 years prior to her untimely passing on November 1, 2004. Joseph held the distinction of working 42 years at Scheidelman Inc., retiring in 1994.
Samantha N. Shini
Samantha N. Shini, age 30, of the Town of Camden, passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Sam was born in Oneida, NY, on October 20, 1991, to Allen Knowles and Mary Beth Millington, and graduated from Camden High School in 2010. On June 2, 2018, she was united in marriage to Indrit Shini. Sam formerly worked at Rome Health and was currently employed at the Family Dollar Distribution Center.
Bernice Daniels
Bernice M. Daniels, 98, of Camden, NY, passed away Monday August 8, 2022, at the home of her son. She was born Nov 13, 1923, in Camden, NY, a daughter of William and Lena Hall McDaniels, and was a graduate of Camden High School. On June 26, 1948, she married Reginald E. Daniels in Camden, NY. He passed away September 23, 1983. Bernice worked for William’s Stationery and Curry’s Drug Store before she began her 20 year career driving school bus for the Camden Central Schools. Bernice was a former member United Methodist Church, Camden, NY, the Camden Order Eastern Stars and the Camden and Annsville Senior groups. She also enjoyed playing cards, gardening and her camp at Panther Lake.
Rosemarie ‘Dolly’ A. Donovan
Rosemarie (Dolly) A. Donovan, age 95, of Rome, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022, at Lutheran Care, Clinton, NY. Dolly was born in Rome on August 15, 1926, to the late Joseph and Mary Storace Palmer. On November 6, 1948, she was united in marriage to Francis X. Donovan; a blessed union of nearly 58 years until his passing on August 2, 2006.
Shirley E. Drake
Shirley E. Drake, 75, of Point Rock, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022, at Waterville Residential Nursing Home. She was born on April 4, 1947, in Rome, N.Y., a daughter of the late James and Gertrude Storms Lyke. Shirley was educated in Rome Schools and was formerly employed by Con Med and Met Life prior to her retirement. She was united in marriage for 27 years to William Drake. Shirley was formerly married to William Allen. Shirley enjoyed cooking for her family and loved to watch game shows and crime stories on television.
