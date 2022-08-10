Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Opinion: Colorado’s wild horses need protection from the BLM
The agency entrusted for a half-century to protect our wild equines — the Bureau of Land Management — has completed three large-scale helicopter roundups of Colorado mustangs since last summer, removing 2,000 wild horses from their rangelands and separating highly social animals from their bonded, familial herds, forever.
Colorado-based wildland firefighter dies after being struck by a tree in Oregon
A Colorado-based wildland firefighter died Wednesday while battling the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Collin Hagan, 27, had been assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew from Colorado. He sustained critical injuries after being struck by a tree while firefighting.
