21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
wlad.com
Culvert replacement project in Ridgefield leads to road closure, detour
A construction project in Ridgefield will lead to a road closure. The Bennett’s Farm Road culvert replacement project is underway and the detour and road closure will begin today. Crews anticipate the work to last through the 19th. The road closure is needed to remove the existing piping to allow for the installation of the new culvert. The Bennett's Farm Road closure is in the vicinity of 71 Bennett’s Farm Road. Access to the local streets for emergency vehicles, residences and other services will need to follow detour signs from Knollwood Drive to Old Stage Coach Road. The local residents affected by the closure have been notified.
Register Citizen
West Haven begins shoreline restoration, reforestation process
A city committee is aiming to add foliage to West Haven’s shoreline — and to keep it that way. A West Haven Shoreline Restoration Project committee hopes to bring sustainable, native plants to a faded section of Old Grove Park separating the boardwalk from the beach. City Parks...
Person Falls On Tracks, Hit By Train At Bridgeport Train Station
A person who fell on the tracks at a Fairfield County train station was struck by a train. The incident took place at the Bridgeport Train Station around 9:10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the MTA, the person fell on the tracks and was struck by a train from...
Register Citizen
Catalytic converters stolen from remaining Cromwell Senior Center buses
CROMWELL — The senior center was dealt another blow to its transportation quandary this week when three of its buses had their catalytic converters stolen overnight. Police Capt. Fred Sifodaskalakis said the converters were stolen from the Town Hall parking lot by a group of about three people sometime after midnight Wednesday. A security camera captured the incident, Sifodaskalakis said, but the suspects’ identities were obscured by darkness and poor video quality.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
Eyewitness News
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport
(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
NECN
Person Struck by Train After Falling Onto Tracks at Conn. Train Station
A person was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Emergency officials said dispatchers received a report of someone who fell onto the tracks and was then struck by a train around 9:13 a.m. Authorities have not released details about...
wlad.com
DOT to upgrade traffic control signals in Western Conn.
Some changes are coming to traffic control signals at several intersections in Western Connecticut towns. The Department of Transportation is developing plans to remove the nighttime flashing operations at intersections in Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield and Southbury. The DOT will install 360-degree stop bar detection cameras, add dilemma zone detection radar units, and add pedestrian countdown timers at locations that have existing exclusive pedestrian phases. In total there are 40 state-owned and maintained traffic signals where this work will be done. Design plans will be completed by next June with the tentative construction start a year from now. The DOT doesn't anticipate an informational meeting or formal public hearing on the project.
Trumbull Police Issue New Warning For 'Difficult To Investigate' Scams
Police are warning the public about a new increase in scams that are "difficult to investigate." The scams, which take place all over the country, have also been reported region. "Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases, they can be difficult to investigate because...
Deal near to preserve Deer Lake in Killingworth as open space
The Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council is finalizing a deal to sell the property to nonprofit Pathfinders, Inc., which would preserve it.
Register Citizen
Interstate 91 in Wallingford reopens after rollover crash, police say
WALLINGFORD — The left and center northbound lanes of Interstate 91 were shut down due to a rollover crash Friday afternoon, according to state police. Police were notified of the crash just before 3 p.m. The local fire department and emergency medical services were called to exit 14. The...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Woman Injured In Crash
2022-08-12@2:35pm–#Stratford CT– A woman in her thirties was on trauma alert after crashing her car on Paradise Court. Witnesses said she crashed into a road sign on Main Street, ran up on a curb across the street from this location, then up another curb before coming to a rest on Paradise Court. Firefighters had to help extricate her from the car. It is not known at this time what caused her to lose control of her car.
wlad.com
Public hearing continues for proposed auto dealer in Danbury's Central Business District
Public hearing continues for proposed auto dealer in Danbury's Central Business District. A public hearing is continuing tonight before the Danbury Zoning Board of Appeals on a use variance so an automobile dealership and repair service could locate to a property on Rose Street. The property is in the City's Central Business District, which does not allow auto dealers. The Zoning Commission says the proposal is a use that's incompatible with others in the zone and is inconsistent with the Plan of Conservation and Development. The applicant claimed that the property card maintained by the city’s Assessors Office has the wrong zone listed for the lot, but the official zoning map shows the current zone, which was updated in 2007. The Board's meeting starts at 7pm and is being held in Council Chambers of Danbury City Hall.
Heavy police presence near Waveny Park in New Canaan, chief medical examiner and state police on scene
There is a heavy police presence this morning at Waveny Park in New Canaan.
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Police: We're Aware Of Reckless Wakelee Avenue Joyriders
ANSONIA — Police said the people driving recklessly along Wakelee Avenue could also be responsible for stealing motor vehicles throughout the region. “We’ve been dealing with a group over the last two months of individuals stealing rear-wheel drive vehicles from car dealerships,” Ansonia Police Chief Wayne Williams said. “We’ve been chasing them around. We have made some arrests recently at people’s houses out of town, and are working with multiple agencies to ID these stolen car suspects.“
wlad.com
House fire, commercial blaze reported in Brewster
There was a house fire in Brewster yesterday afternoon. Firefighters responded to Shore Drive shortly before 4:30pm and then called in the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department Tower Ladder to assist with additional manpower. Mutual aid was also provided by Carmel, Lake Carmel, and Putnam Lake fire departments, along with Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services. Danbury Fire Department responded, along with Putnam Lake Fire Department to Brewster for a reported commercial structure fire with a full alarm assignment around the same time. Danbury crews found a smoldering fire in the ceiling that required some overhaul. The flames were quickly extinguished.
wlad.com
State, Southbury Police to help with Operation Backpack
Connecticut State Police - Troop A and the Southbury Police Department are looking to help the Southbury Woman’s Club with Operation Backpack. The goal is to provide much needed school supplies to Southbury children. Physical donation boxes have been set up at Troop A and Southbury Police Department for drop offs, through the 14th. There’s a need for lunch boxes, water bottles, and ice packs. Monetary donations are accepted through the Southbury Woman’s Club and there is also an Amazon Wish List as well. More information is available on the SWC website or https://southburywomensclub.org/operation-backpack.
connecticuthistory.org
Moses Wheeler: Legendary Housatonic Ferryman
Before the bridge bearing his name carried cars and trucks over the Housatonic River, Moses Wheeler carried passengers across the same stretch of water as the operator of the first ferry from Stratford to Milford—over 350 years ago. Providing a crucial transportation service, the Wheeler family continued to operate the ferry in southwestern Connecticut for three generations.
Eyewitness News
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
wlad.com
Public hearing held on proposed affordable housing in Bethel
Another public hearing has been held in Bethel on a proposed three story housing complex on Whitney Road. The Planning and Zoning Commission heard criticism from residents about the 30-units proposed for a 1.7 acre lot. The property used to be a contractor's yard and is located in the Transit-Oriented Development overlay zone. During the hearing, Commission members heard concerns about fitting in with the neighborhood, traffic and noise. All of the one-bedroom apartments would be ADA-complaint, and at least six would be designated affordable. Since the previous hearing, plans were revised to reduce the height of the building. The hearing was closed on Tuesday. The next meeting is scheduled for September 13th at 7pm.
