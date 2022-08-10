Public hearing continues for proposed auto dealer in Danbury's Central Business District. A public hearing is continuing tonight before the Danbury Zoning Board of Appeals on a use variance so an automobile dealership and repair service could locate to a property on Rose Street. The property is in the City's Central Business District, which does not allow auto dealers. The Zoning Commission says the proposal is a use that's incompatible with others in the zone and is inconsistent with the Plan of Conservation and Development. The applicant claimed that the property card maintained by the city’s Assessors Office has the wrong zone listed for the lot, but the official zoning map shows the current zone, which was updated in 2007. The Board's meeting starts at 7pm and is being held in Council Chambers of Danbury City Hall.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO