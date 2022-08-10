ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

sicem365.com

20 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #20s Craig Williams & Devin Lemear

As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams is a junior running back from Crosby, Texas. While Williams is technically entering his fifth season in Waco, he’s only considered a junior because he’s had quite the tumultuous career as a Bear due to injuries. However, if he can stay healthy, our own Travis Roeder thinks “Sqwirl” can be one of, if not the best running back in Baylor history.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

21 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #21s Josh Fleeks & Chateau Reed

Josh Fleeks, a senior running back from Dallas, is entering his fifth and final season in Waco. While at BU, Fleeks has played in 43 career games and made the transition from receiver to running back this past offseason. Although he may not possess a large role this season out of the backfield, Fleeks could be the man back deep returning punts or kicks. The Dallas native is an elite athlete and is listed at 6-foot-0, 204 pounds.
WACO, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Baylor transfer RHP Cody Howard commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns added some pitching depth from the NCAA transfer portal on Friday with the commitment of rising sophomore right-hander Cody Howard, who played for the Baylor Bears last season under Texas assistant Steve Rodriguez. A 5’11, 198-pounder from The Woodlands, Howard was ranked as the No. 32 player...
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco

WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
Jimmy Garrison
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#Baylor University#Baylor School#Baylor Law School#College#Charity#Baylor Athletics#Christian#Illuminate
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Finalists named for H-E-B Quest for Texas Best 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B has released a list of its top 10 contestants who will present their products for judging at the Dallas Fair Park on Aug. 24. There were 564 products submitted by over 500 Texans for this year’s Quest for the Best competition, from spicy Harissa to hand soap. A panel of judges selected by H-E-B will determine four winning products, with the Grand Prize winner taking home $25,000 and the title of “Texas Best.” Additional cash prizes of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
WACO, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Sironia building for sale; True Value store; Small Biz in Sports; Building permit roundup

Co-owners Holly Harris and Martha Sanders have decided to sell the iconic Sironia building at 1509 Austin Ave. Not the business, just the building. “We have loved this property for 18 years, and we look forward to passing it on to someone that will love it as much as we have,” they said in an email. “This property has been the home for many strong and successful businesses since 1954. We feel honored to share that history with those before us.”
WACO, TX

