sicem365.com
20 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #20s Craig Williams & Devin Lemear
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams is a junior running back from Crosby, Texas. While Williams is technically entering his fifth season in Waco, he’s only considered a junior because he’s had quite the tumultuous career as a Bear due to injuries. However, if he can stay healthy, our own Travis Roeder thinks “Sqwirl” can be one of, if not the best running back in Baylor history.
sicem365.com
21 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #21s Josh Fleeks & Chateau Reed
Josh Fleeks, a senior running back from Dallas, is entering his fifth and final season in Waco. While at BU, Fleeks has played in 43 career games and made the transition from receiver to running back this past offseason. Although he may not possess a large role this season out of the backfield, Fleeks could be the man back deep returning punts or kicks. The Dallas native is an elite athlete and is listed at 6-foot-0, 204 pounds.
Burnt Orange Nation
Baylor transfer RHP Cody Howard commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns added some pitching depth from the NCAA transfer portal on Friday with the commitment of rising sophomore right-hander Cody Howard, who played for the Baylor Bears last season under Texas assistant Steve Rodriguez. A 5’11, 198-pounder from The Woodlands, Howard was ranked as the No. 32 player...
WacoTrib.com
Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
sicem365.com
Dave Aranda, Dillon Doyle & Jacob Gall Answer Questions after Scrimmage
The head coach, linebacker and center all met with the media after Baylor football's Saturday scrimmage at McLane Stadium.
'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco
WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
After losing 1,000 Cars to the Dog Ridge Fire, Belton, Texas Business Reopens
Budget Wrench-A-Part in Belton, Texas saw significant damage from the "Dog Ridge Fire" that burned 150 acres and wiped out more than 1,000 cars. The business has reopened to the public. Dog Ridge Fire. No word yet on what started the Dog Ridge Fire on July 28 but the damage...
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
Texas drought causing hay shortage, creating problems for ranchers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the days only getting hotter and drier, many industries are feeling the effects of the ongoing drought. The folks at Solaro Ranch in Dripping Springs are hoping for rain. But for the last couple of weeks, precipitation has been almost nonexistent. Erika Fritz with Solaro...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Finalists named for H-E-B Quest for Texas Best 2022
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B has released a list of its top 10 contestants who will present their products for judging at the Dallas Fair Park on Aug. 24. There were 564 products submitted by over 500 Texans for this year’s Quest for the Best competition, from spicy Harissa to hand soap. A panel of judges selected by H-E-B will determine four winning products, with the Grand Prize winner taking home $25,000 and the title of “Texas Best.” Additional cash prizes of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners.
fox7austin.com
Little leaguer who comforted Pearland pitcher after he was hit by pitch to attend World Series game
A little leaguer who was at the center of a heartwarming moment will be attending a World Series little league game!. PREVIOUS: Little Leaguer comforts pitcher who hit him in helmet with pitch. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis, who was at the center of that heartwarming moment in Waco when he was...
KWTX
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Sironia building for sale; True Value store; Small Biz in Sports; Building permit roundup
Co-owners Holly Harris and Martha Sanders have decided to sell the iconic Sironia building at 1509 Austin Ave. Not the business, just the building. “We have loved this property for 18 years, and we look forward to passing it on to someone that will love it as much as we have,” they said in an email. “This property has been the home for many strong and successful businesses since 1954. We feel honored to share that history with those before us.”
