21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have applied for new Premium Pay Program
HARTFORD, Conn. — As of Friday afternoon, 64,000 people in Connecticut have registered for the state's "Premium Pay" program. The program offers essential workers payments of up to $1,000. Though it won't be clear exactly how much people will receive until after the Oct. 1 deadline. In the midst...
nerej.com
CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?
“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
clearpublicist.com
Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme
A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
themonroesun.com
Insurer returns thousands of dollars to town of Monroe, school board
NEW HAVEN, CT — The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $68,098 to Monroe First Selectman Ken Kellogg. It was a share of the insurer’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past 12 years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity...
wlad.com
Danbury officials stand with Danbury Proton in urging Conn. OHS to reconsider application
The City of Danbury is standing with Danbury Proton and calling for the state to reconsider their application for a Certificate of Need. Mayor Dean Esposito and members of the Danbury delegation in the Connecticut General Assembly spoke at a press conference on Wednesday. On July 14, the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy denied the CON application. In response, on July 29, Danbury Proton submitted a formal Petition for Reconsideration, imploring OHS to engage in a dialogue to address any concerns.
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Whitcraft
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitcraft: https://www.whitcraft.com/. Whitcraft is a leading manufacturer of highly-engineered precision formed, precision machined, and fabricated parts on the industry’s leading aircraft and engine platforms. Whitcraft has Connecticut locations in Plainville, South Windsor, and Eastford. Whitcraft is offering a $5000 sign-on bonus and had comprehensive and...
wlad.com
COVID-19 case rates vary across Greater Danbury area
The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated case rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days. According to the report ending August 11th, there were 52 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 20, Brookfield had 8 and New Fairfield 13. There were 13 COVID cases in New Milford, 15 in Newtown, Redding reported 6 cases while Ridgefield had 17.
american-rails.com
Connecticut Scenic Train Rides
Like many New England states, Connecticut's history with the railroad dates back to the industry's earliest days. In the modern era it was served almost exclusively by the New York, New Haven & Hartford after that carrier acquired all of its competitors (notably the New York & New England and Shore Line Railway).
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Former Connecticut home of ‘King of Swing’ lists for $1.29M
Late musician and band leader Benny Goodman, known as the “King of Swing,” lived in this Stamford, Connecticut, property from 1952 until his death in 1986. When it came to composing his music, Goodman worked in a one-bedroom guest cottage with a cathedral ceiling on the grounds. The...
Register Citizen
Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT
An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
wlad.com
Conn. Premium Pay program for essential workers officially opens Friday
The official launch of the new Premium Pay program for essential workers in Connecticut is expected Friday. The state Comptroller's Office says due to the incredible interest during the unannounced soft launch of the program, the vendor has recommended expanding system capacity before launch to accommodate the large number of expected applicants.
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
Register Citizen
Top Connecticut golfers set sights on 122nd U.S. Amateur
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As soon as he saw the email in his inbox, Ben Day picked up the phone and called the United States Golf Association. He didn’t get through. Day then emailed the USGA in response, leaving his cell phone...
NewsTimes
CT's best wineries or vineyards, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in wineries or vineyards, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Aquila's Nest...
wlad.com
DOT to upgrade traffic control signals in Western Conn.
Some changes are coming to traffic control signals at several intersections in Western Connecticut towns. The Department of Transportation is developing plans to remove the nighttime flashing operations at intersections in Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield and Southbury. The DOT will install 360-degree stop bar detection cameras, add dilemma zone detection radar units, and add pedestrian countdown timers at locations that have existing exclusive pedestrian phases. In total there are 40 state-owned and maintained traffic signals where this work will be done. Design plans will be completed by next June with the tentative construction start a year from now. The DOT doesn't anticipate an informational meeting or formal public hearing on the project.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
wlad.com
Public hearing set for proposed health insurance rate hikes
Public hearing set for proposed health insurance rate hikes. The Connecticut Insurance Department has scheduled a public hearing to discuss requested rate increases for health insurance. The hearing is Monday. Redding state Senator Will Haskell says the deadline for people to testify virtually is noon today. People must email cid.RateFilings@ct.gov with their name and written remarks. Those who want to testify in person can sign up at the Legislative Office Building on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Health insurance carriers have requested to raise the cost of individual plans by an average of 20.4 percent. For context, Haskell says the Insurance industry recently spent more than $1.3 million to lobby against the public healthcare option he supported in the last General Assembly session.
4 Vastly Different Danbury Jobs That Require No Experience
When I was young, the career landscape was very different, than it is today. Back in the day when you chose your career, you were essentially agreeing to spend the rest of your life there. Employers, and employees were more loyal and more accountable to one another. Today it's all...
Deal near to preserve Deer Lake in Killingworth as open space
The Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council is finalizing a deal to sell the property to nonprofit Pathfinders, Inc., which would preserve it.
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
