Public hearing set for proposed health insurance rate hikes. The Connecticut Insurance Department has scheduled a public hearing to discuss requested rate increases for health insurance. The hearing is Monday. Redding state Senator Will Haskell says the deadline for people to testify virtually is noon today. People must email cid.RateFilings@ct.gov with their name and written remarks. Those who want to testify in person can sign up at the Legislative Office Building on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Health insurance carriers have requested to raise the cost of individual plans by an average of 20.4 percent. For context, Haskell says the Insurance industry recently spent more than $1.3 million to lobby against the public healthcare option he supported in the last General Assembly session.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO