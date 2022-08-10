FARMINGTON − Whether it's indoors at the local high school gymnasiums, or outdoors on the football and soccer fields or cross-country courses, the fall prep sports season gets underway this weekend across the state of New Mexico. All but one of San Juan County's high school football teams will open their 2022 campaigns this weekend, including a renewal of a crosstown rivalry Friday night at Hutchison Stadium between Farmington and Piedra Vista. ...

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 27 MINUTES AGO