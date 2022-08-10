Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Revitalize Milwaukee's Annual Block Build
MILWAUKEE - Making a difference one home at a time. Dozens of volunteers fixed up homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood this weekend. Their work was celebrated. The sound of saws, hammers, and heart: "You're going to make me cry." That is pure passion from Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Broken Bat brews Field of Dreams 'Can of Corn' beer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee brewery was prominently featured at the MLB Field of Dreams game in Iowa Thursday night, Aug. 11. Broken Bat Brewing Company worked its way into a deal to brew a beer made with corn from the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa. The corn was harvested in November 2020 from the left field area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Finding your favorite frozen custard
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukeeans are passionate about their frozen custard. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins the hosts with some of the best spots to grab a frozen treat.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Refreshing summer mocktails
MILWAUKEE - Meghan Sedivy from Fresh Thyme Market shares recipes for three refreshing summer mocktails. Cool-as-a-Cucumber Cooler: Our first mocktail is as cool as a cucumber cooler. Cucumbers are 96% water and great for hydration during the hot summer months. They also contain a host of nutrients which include antioxidants that may help protect and hydrate your skin while keeping it smooth and firm. To make this refreshing cooler you will need to combine;
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Endangered bee found at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE - A critically endangered species was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo during its annual "Backyard Bumble Bee Count." The rusty patched bumble bee was spotted and documented during the count, which ended on Aug. 1. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Summer Safety Walks:' Milwaukee residents, leaders come together
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents and city leaders went for a stroll in the name of safety Friday, Aug. 12, part of the "Summer Safety Walks" program. The walks have been going on all summer in a different Milwaukee neighborhood each week. It is geared toward connecting the community. "This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned
WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall, 4th in 3+ weeks, chief 'over it'
Milwaukee firefighters responded to Milwaukee's “ill-secured, long-vacant Northridge Mall” Wednesday for the fourth fire in just over three weeks. Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski expressed frustration and anger at the scene, noting firefighters could easily be killed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Schuster's Farm flower fields in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, Wis. - Schuster’s Farm has been a family fun destination for nearly 30 years and they’re once again ready to show off fields of zinnias to guests. Brian is in Deerfield with a family that’s spreading joy and love with their fields of flowers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 5 incidents leave 6 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating at least five shootings that happened early Saturday morning, August 13 in the city of Milwaukee. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 12:40 a.m. and taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. 19th and Capitol. A 46-year-old Milwaukee man shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall fire; Milwaukee leaders frustrated
MILWAUKEE - A string of fires at Milwaukee's former Northridge Mall, the most recent on Wednesday night, has city leaders fed up and calling to tear the building down. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said the building has no electricity or gas, and he believes the fires have been intentionally set. Firefighters say the dark, large, empty building can be dangerous when trying to put out the flames.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Youth golf tournament at Currie Park
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A free golf tournament in Wauwatosa is bringing young golfers together from all different backgrounds. It’s always good to start them young. "I’ve been playing golf my whole life," said Yusouf Gladney. And that is the mission of the first-ever Fellowship Youth Open, a free...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police block streets near 18th and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are on scene near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening, Aug. 11. FOX6 News crews at the scene reported police blocking off Greenfield between 16th and 20th. We have reached out to Milwaukee police for details on this incident, and we have crews at the scene, awaiting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha antisemitic flyers, man cited for 'littering'
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say they've found the person responsible for spreading antisemitic flyers around the city in December 2021. Police issued 23 citations to a 56-year-old Kenosha man for "littering." Officials said state law does not allow them to refer criminal charges against the man, asserting the speech...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield hit-and-run, Trevor Le-Morrison home 3 months later
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Trevor Le-Morrison, 17, of Greenfield, injured in a hit-and-run in May, went home Thursday, Aug. 11 after almost three months in the hospital. The soccer captain will be at Greenfield High School to start his senior year with his classmates. Le-Morrison returned home Thursday for the first...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Fire Department citizenship requirement dropped by FPC
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department has opened the door for more people to become firefighters. Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said the change is a long time coming. The Milwaukee Fire Department can now hire anyone who is legally hirable, whether they’re a United States citizen or not.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee American Legion monument repairs underway, funding needed
MILWAUKEE - The American Legion Memorial Monument has been on display along the hill of North Avenue in Milwaukee for decades. The emblem, though, is in desperate need of repair. While those repairs are underway, there is still more work to be done. "For the first 60 years of its...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead near 26th and Kilbourn, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday near 26th and Kilbourn. A 50-year-old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were taken into custody after this shooting and a firearm was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate on camera, neighbors 'hope she's caught'
MILWAUKEE - A shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate has been caught on camera running up to doors and swiping packages. The thief has a very distinct look, and she has been seen in doorbell camera footage from the East Side to Brewer's Hill. Some of the victims connected the dots after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and Layton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Thursday night, Aug. 11. Police said the victim, 18, was shot near 20th and Layton around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation, and police...
