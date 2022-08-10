Read full article on original website
The former Fox Hills Plaza Mall has finally been sold to a new buyer for $56 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. A division of company M.C. Strauss was the seller and the property, at 6221-99 Bristol Plaza Parkway, and the property was purchased by Henry Shahery’s Bristol Parkway Propco. Judging by the name of the company, it sounds like the company’s main purpose is the purchase and possible development of this specific property. The sale was originally reported by The Los Angeles Business Journal.
LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
Last year, the number of students enrolled in public school dropped by more than 110,000, the second largest one-year decrease in over a decade. Reasons include declining birth rates, migration, as well as shifts to private and home education.
“The Cal Dental Group is located in central Los Angeles so if you are suffering and live in LA and you are asking yourself, “is there a dentist near me?” call the Cal Dental Group. The group serves West Hollywood, Century Park, Wilshire Park, La Brea, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Melrose, Fairfax, Wilshire Center and Downtown Los Angeles.”
Claremont resident Pamela Lee had just returned from vacation late last month when she was shocked to learn that her landlord wanted her to move and was offering a cash payment if she agreed to vacate in the next two months. “Why would I do that? My friends are here,”...
The L.A. Arboretum’s Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season Bigger, Bolder, Brighter!. Following its inaugural run in Los Angeles, internationally acclaimed Lightscape returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations that come alive at night with color, imagination and sound.
Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18. Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day-care centers, among other locations. The motion passed 11-3, with Councilmember Mike Bonin, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Nithya Raman voting against the ban. On Tuesday,...
Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or Green line from its current terminus at Redondo Beach Station to the Torrance Transit Center which is currently under construction. Metro Los Angeles’ page on this proposed extension lists these potential improvements to...
As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
The company's fifth location will likely open before the end of the year
Experts say low pay, increasing cost of living, retirement and the pandemic are all reasons for the shortage of teachers across the country. As a result, some districts have had to hire underprepared or under-qualified teachers to fill the need.
Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
Two years ago and in recent months, the issue of South Pasadena’s 45′ height limit is being discussed and the possibility of the City Council putting the limit on the ballot to repeal is a real possibility. It was a citizen initiated referendum that set the limit in 1983, rejecting two high rise office towers of 10 and 12 stories on Fair Oaks across the street from Bristol Farms (see picture). If put on the ballot and repealed, small town South Pasadena could lose it’s small town character we all cherish and become a city of high rises.
With the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) preparing to begin residential electricity service on October 1st, required notices are being sent out to Irvine residents. However, the notices contain no understandable rate information and include scant mention of the right of ratepayers to “opt-out” of the new OCPA plan.
An Orange County pediatrician is making waves online after taking to Twitter to help save a baby’s life. Dr. Eric Ball has been caring for a premature baby for more than a month. The child has now been released from the hospital but is now in need of a “special kind of formula that’s very […]
Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
The Villa in Newport Coast, a Crystal Cove’s newest estate with southwest facing views in the exclusive enclave offering a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Midsummer, Newport Coast, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cain (Phone: 949-478-7772) at Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Newport Coast.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The California Community Foundation has received a gift in the form of two single-family homes in Beverly Hills, jointly valued at about $55 million, from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the organization announced Tuesday. It is the second gift...
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one thing, it really is only an hour. It lasts from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the “Bird’s Nest” portion of the restaurant. What’s really special about it is that the restaurant is serving some really super appetizers and drink specials for reasonable prices as well as offering some more substantial dishes for a bit more.
