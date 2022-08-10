Two years ago and in recent months, the issue of South Pasadena’s 45′ height limit is being discussed and the possibility of the City Council putting the limit on the ballot to repeal is a real possibility. It was a citizen initiated referendum that set the limit in 1983, rejecting two high rise office towers of 10 and 12 stories on Fair Oaks across the street from Bristol Farms (see picture). If put on the ballot and repealed, small town South Pasadena could lose it’s small town character we all cherish and become a city of high rises.

