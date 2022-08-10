ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound Ridge, NY

Architectural Digest

Step Inside a $50 Million Penthouse That's Completely Surrounded by Glass

For $50 million, you could own a 10,000-square-foot penthouse condo in West Hollywood designed by AD100 firm Olson Kundig. Featured in the most recent episode of On the Market, a youtube series by AD, the top floor of 8899 Beverly Blvd. is the pinnacle of luxury. In the video, Fredrik Eklund, the listing agent for the property, and Andrew Bowen, Partner & Head of Staging for ASH Staging, the firm that staged the home, give an exclusive tour of the property before the one-of-a-kind accommodations are sold.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
hypebeast.com

Nendo Creates Guesthouse and Gallery from Long Concrete Corridors

Nendo has created a snaking tunnel in the woodland of red pine trees, which serves as a guesthouse and an archive for displaying furniture and artwork. Located in Miyota – a town in the Nagano Prefecture of Japan – the “Culvert Guesthouse” has seen Oki Sato‘s firm create an entirely new building in the forest. It is made up of four stacked corridors, which are conjoined by a flat roof. Rather than drawing from aesthetic cues, the design has been inspired, in part, by modern engineering feats, which make such architectural endeavors possible in the present day. “The resulting space is less architectural, but rather a project that combines civil engineering concepts with product design details,” the Japanese firm says.
WORLD
architecturaldigest.com

Jewel Tones Heighten This 700-Square-Foot Rome Apartment

“I think of a house as a complicated machine in which something new breaks down every day: a lamp, a faucet, a lock, an electric socket, the boiler, the refrigerator… But when we can forget about the responsibility of continuous maintenance, we feel happy. Then the other side of the coin, opposed to the responsibilities of ownership, is sheer gratitude.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

Tour the Hot-Pink New York Home of a Spanish Fashion Designer

Alejandra Alonso Rojas doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty. In fact, pop in on the New York–based Spanish fashion designer one weekend and you might just find her in the kitchen, arms deep in a natural dye bath, with strips of dipped fabrics hanging to dry. “I dyed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Billionaire Property Tycoon Nick Candy Lists Sprawling LA Manse for $85 Million

Take a step back into the Golden Age of Hollywood with this incredible architecturally significant estate built in 1959. The Reserve, as it’s called, was purchased in 2013 by Christian Candy, the brother of British property tycoon Nick Candy. Christian sold it to Nick and his wife, Australian singer Holly Valance, in 2018. Over the last four years, Candy and his wife have made extensive renovations to the home. It’s located within the prestigious Holmby Hills neighborhood, part of L.A.’s tony Bel-Air enclave, and has quite the glamorous history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

The Only Thing Better Than This Apartment’s Woodwork Is the Bold Color Throughout

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We loved Chicago but after a decade there, we realized that it no longer fit our needs. I’m a sucker for cheesy Hallmark rom-coms, and love how they always feature tight-knit communities, friendly, laidback shop owners (looking for love of course), and bustling town squares full of happy people. We wanted a taste of that — a decent, affordable apartment in a walkable neighborhood where we could relax, instead of constantly having to hustle to keep up. We’d fantasized about Cincinnati’s colorful architecture ever since we visited my sister there a few years ago, so when the time came, it was at the top of our list of places to go.
CINCINNATI, OH
Architectural Digest

Ralph Lauren Home’s New Collection Is a Love Letter to Milan

How does the ultimate all-American brand cause a sensation in Italy? The answer is impeccably in the case of Ralph Lauren, which celebrated its Milan Design Week debut this past June. Over the course of Salone del Mobile, the company welcomed industry insiders and assorted VIPs into its local headquarters, a 1941 rationalist palazzo designed by noted architect Mino Fiocchi. Guests stepped beyond the edifice’s marble façade to discover a fully realized world: rooms out-fitted with Ralph Lauren Home’s fall 2022 offerings, the courtyard transformed into a temporary Ralph’s dining space. Cappuccinos gave way to aperitivos as admirers immersed themselves morning to night. The starting point of the new collection—named Palazzo after the company’s digs—was Milan itself, with expert know-how at the core of each design. “I have long been inspired by the romance and timeless beauty of Milan—its winding cobblestone streets, the patina of its ancient façades, and its rich heritage of artisanal craftsmanship,” says the fashion legend. “When we discovered our palazzo in the late ’90s, I knew I had found our home in Milan.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

The ‘Floating’ Florida Chateau Where Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Married Just Listed for $19.7 Million

This Florida château gives whole new meaning to the words “living on the water.”. Remember when Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had a secret wedding at a moated castle in Florida? Well, this is that much-talked-about château—and it just hit the market for $19.7 million. The regal abode built over a shimmering freshwater lake was created by renowned Miami architect Charles Sieger, who has occupied the private residence for over a decade alongside his wife. Château Artisan, as it’s referred to, has eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, five powder rooms and a sprawling 20,000 square feet of living space.
FLORIDA STATE
