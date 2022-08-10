A group of 16 women made history over the weekend at Stallings Stadium, working hard to protect the field from rain, heat and cleats as the Little League Softball World Series' first all-female volunteer grounds crew. Made up of members of the Sports Field Management Association (SFMA), most of them arrived in Greenville from across the nation on Thursday. That night, following the conclusion of play, thunderstorms moved into the area. ...

