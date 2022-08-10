ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Your Community: Timeless volunteers

Johnson County Library can boast of two long-time volunteers who happen to be in their 90s. When you hear more about these dynamic nonagenarians, you’ll learn a thing or two about staying active at any age. Al Pope. Al has volunteered with Johnson County Library since 1994, sorting donations...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Olathe schools ramping up mental health services

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Students in the Olathe School District will have increased access to mental health services this year. The district is centralizing its mental health services and using community support to bring in more resources. “We’re really excited to be able to meet our student need and make...
OLATHE, KS
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
How a Kansas City, Kansas, community college is helping students survive the housing crisis

Community colleges traditionally have been commuter campuses. Fewer than one-third of the nation’s two-year schools have on-campus housing. But on Aug. 12, 258 students at Kansas City Kansas Community College in Wyandotte County will move into a sparkling new residence hall. Named Centennial Hall, the building has been designed to offer students a safe learning environment, privacy and camaraderie.
KANSAS CITY, KS
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
Taco Bell franchisee to open Parkville, Missouri location

Taco Bell will open its Parkville, Missouri, restaurant with a grand opening on Aug. 19. The unit opens at 7.a.m. and the first 100 guests will receive a free combo meal, according to a press release. The restaurant is owned and operated by Diversified Restaurant Group, which owns nearly 300...
PARKVILLE, MO
PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
SHAWNEE, KS
New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County

Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
SHAWNEE, KS
Your daily planner: Thursday, Aug. 11

Good morning and welcome to a new day in Johnson County!. Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 66. Sunny, with calm winds and mostly clear skies in the evening. The Royals go for the series victory over division rival the Chicago White Sox in a matinee at Kauffman Stadium this afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $9.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

