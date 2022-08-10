Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ Coombs
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Your Community: Timeless volunteers
Johnson County Library can boast of two long-time volunteers who happen to be in their 90s. When you hear more about these dynamic nonagenarians, you’ll learn a thing or two about staying active at any age. Al Pope. Al has volunteered with Johnson County Library since 1994, sorting donations...
Shawnee Mission School District students start back at school
As some Shawnee Mission School District students head back to school on Thursday, one detail will be different — students and staff will not have masks on.
KCTV 5
Olathe schools ramping up mental health services
OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Students in the Olathe School District will have increased access to mental health services this year. The district is centralizing its mental health services and using community support to bring in more resources. “We’re really excited to be able to meet our student need and make...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
More Missouri districts could adopt 4-day school week to combat staff shortages
The four-day school week is gaining traction across the country, including Missouri, where 25% of the state's districts have it in place.
kcur.org
To keep students safe, Johnson County schools get new emergency buttons and door locks
The Shawnee Mission School District is adding an extra layer of security to its buildings this school year after recent mass shootings that heightened anxieties over school safety. At its meeting Monday, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education unanimously approved spending up to $250,000 to install hard wired, button-controlled door...
First KC-area students return to school while districts still struggle with staffing
The first wave of Kansas City-area students returned to school Wednesday, but districts are still getting creative to address staffing shortages.
kcur.org
How a Kansas City, Kansas, community college is helping students survive the housing crisis
Community colleges traditionally have been commuter campuses. Fewer than one-third of the nation’s two-year schools have on-campus housing. But on Aug. 12, 258 students at Kansas City Kansas Community College in Wyandotte County will move into a sparkling new residence hall. Named Centennial Hall, the building has been designed to offer students a safe learning environment, privacy and camaraderie.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
QSR Web
Taco Bell franchisee to open Parkville, Missouri location
Taco Bell will open its Parkville, Missouri, restaurant with a grand opening on Aug. 19. The unit opens at 7.a.m. and the first 100 guests will receive a free combo meal, according to a press release. The restaurant is owned and operated by Diversified Restaurant Group, which owns nearly 300...
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
KCTV 5
PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
plattecountylandmark.com
New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County
Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
KMBC.com
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Thursday, Aug. 11
Good morning and welcome to a new day in Johnson County!. Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 66. Sunny, with calm winds and mostly clear skies in the evening. The Royals go for the series victory over division rival the Chicago White Sox in a matinee at Kauffman Stadium this afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $9.
KCTV 5
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool house while new fire station is built
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. “This station is almost 50 years old,” said Battalion Chief John Heffernon. ”We’re going to tear it down sometime in February or March of next year.”. While a new...
Old Arthur's Barbecue sauce, rubs become booming BBQ business after recipe passed down generations
It's a family recipe that is now being sold in local grocery stores and is winning competitions.
kcur.org
A food historian reminisces on Kansas City's iconic restaurants past and present
A city's history can be traced through its restaurants. Sitting at the nation’s crossroads, Kansas City has satisfied the appetites of hungry travelers since it was a western outpost on the Santa Fe Trail. Whether it's perfectly grilled KC Strip steaks, barbecued burnt ends steaming bowls of chili or...
Kansas veteran convicted of defrauding VA for disability benefits
A federal jury on Thursday convicted a Greely, Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits.
Shawnee City Hall, house damaged by gunfire Friday
Shawnee police investigate after City Hall and a nearby house were damaged by suspected bullets overnight on Aug. 12.
