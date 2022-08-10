ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Your daily planner: Friday, Aug. 12

The siren song of the weekend calls, Johnson County. Kyle here to get this Friday started right!. Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 70. Sunny and clear. Wash, rinse, repeat. Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 97, Low: 74, significantly warmer but still calm and clear; Sunday, ☀️ High: 97, Low: 72, More of the same: sweltering with clear skies.
Your Community: Timeless volunteers

Johnson County Library can boast of two long-time volunteers who happen to be in their 90s. When you hear more about these dynamic nonagenarians, you’ll learn a thing or two about staying active at any age. Al Pope. Al has volunteered with Johnson County Library since 1994, sorting donations...
