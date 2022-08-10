Read full article on original website
Update: Large Brush Fire Ignites in PTA
Hawaii Fire Department reports the brush fire that started Wednesday in the Pohakuloa Training Area spread overnight night to an area 1 mile from Highway 190 and 3 miles from Pu’uanahulu. No structures are threatened and all roads are open at this time. The National Weather Service has extended...
Watch: Fire Nearly 10,000 Acres; Battle Will Last Awhile, State Says
A fast-moving, wind whipped wildfire on Hawai‘i Island has federal, state, and county firefighters preparing for a prolonged, intense firefight. Called the Leilani fire, Wednesday night it grew from an estimated 700-acres in size to 9,800 acres this afternoon. Burning west of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road)...
Formal Aerial Mapping of Leilani Wildfire Reduces Acreage to 16,400
The size of the Leilani wildfire has been reduced to 16,400 acres, following formal aerial mapping today. The percentage of the fire contained remains at 30%. Today, firefighters from federal, state, and county fire departments, supported by heavy equipment and water-dropping helicopters, continued building fire lines and setting backfires to send the fire back into blackened areas where it is unlikely to spread.
Watch: Commanders Estimate Brush Fire Now at 25,000 Acres
Dozens of federal, state, and county firefighters are back on the lines this morning at the large Leilani wildfire. The Hawai‘i Fire Department reported the brush fire that started Wednesday in Pōhakuloa Training Area has not advanced toward any public roadways or residential areas, Hawai‘i Civil Defense stated Friday, Aug. 12.
Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament
Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
West Hawai‘i Coffee With a Cop Dates Tweaked
West Hawai‘i residents are invited to attend Coffee With a Cop in August. Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Royal Kona Coffee Center, 83-5427 Māmalahoa Highway, Captain Cook. Thursday, Aug. 18, from 8-10 a.m., at the Kona Mountain Coffee Co., 73-4038 Hulikoa Dr.,...
Kahikina Enters Final Hours of His Attempt to Break Record for Longest Continued Broadcast
KAPA Hawaiian FM DJ Tommy “Kahikina” Ching is entering the final 24 hours of his nearly 10 days on air in an effort to break the world record for longest continued broadcast by one hour. The radiothon has a goal to raise $50,000 for Hawai‘i Island United Way,...
It’s a Wrap: Kahikina Logs Radiothon Record, Raises $63K
KAPA Hawaiian FM DJ Tommy “Kahikina” Ching overshot the green. Kahikina, station founder, father, grandfather, jokester, island celebrity, avid golfer, and now world record holder, ended up raising $63,000 for the Hawai‘i Island United Way during his 12-day, 261-hour radiothon. Donations sailed past the $50,000 goal Kahikina...
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 12, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 12, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Social Media Model Arrested in E. Hawai‘i on Outstanding Warrant to be Extradited Back to Florida
A social media model arrested in Hakalau on an outstanding warrant out of Florida on murder charges will be extradited. Twenty-six-year-old Courtney Clenney appeared in Hilo Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon. During the proceedings, she waived extradition and a status hearing was set for Sept. 12. Hawai‘i County Prosecuting Attorney...
