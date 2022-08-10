ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

theneworleanstribune.com

Hold Up . . . Wait A Minute: Not So Fast on that Consent Decree

We don’t always agree with Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is one of those times. Our opposition is not out of hand. We are just not convinced that releasing NOPD from the federal consent decree that has been in place for more than nine and half years now is the right thing to do . . . at least not right now . . . and not without strong data to back up the assertion that the federal decree is no longer needed.
fox8live.com

4 accused in Frickey carjacking, dragging death seeking lower bonds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, attorneys for four teens accused of carjacking and dragging Linda Frickey to death in Mid City will seek lower bonds for their clients. Friday’s hearing will determine if $1 million bonds for John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis will be reduced. The four pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in May and are set to be tried as adults, facing mandatory life sentences if convicted.
wgno.com

NOPD searching for backyard burglary suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of smashing the windows of a home and burglarizing it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of...
NOLA.com

Crime-fighting Slidell police dog dies after tracking his last suspect

A Slidell police dog died in the line of duty Thursday, faltering after chasing and apprehending a theft suspect. Kano, 8, perished in the arms of his partner, Sgt. Jake Morris, at Pontchartrain Animal Clinic while receiving emergency treatment for previously undiagnosed spleen cancer. “Kano was an instrumental part of...
lpso.net

RUNAWAY TEEN: Brooklyn Landry

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Brooklyn Landry of Second Street in Lockport. Landry attended school at Central Lafourche High School today, but she did not return home after school. She was last seen at school wearing her school uniform. Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

