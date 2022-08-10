ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Judge OK's Lori Loughlin's Travel For Filming Project As Disgraced Actress Looks To Resurrect Career

A federal judge will allow Lori Loughlin to travel to Canada as she tried to rekindle her career in the wake of a college admission scandal, Radar can report.Last week, a federal judge in Massachusetts OK’ed a plan for Loughlin to travel to Canada to film a project. There is no word on the exact project or how much Loughlin will earn for the role.According to court documents obtained by Radaronline.com, the exact dates of filming aren’t known. But it is expected to be in mid-September or early October. The filming should last one week.A court filing notes that Loughlin...
Daily Mail

'This hurts': Justin Bieber and Mia Farrow lead Hollywood stars reacting in outrage to Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis vape pen through airport

Hollywood stars reacted with outrage on Thursday as it was revealed Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for bringing a marijuana pen into the country in February. Justin Bieber, Mia Farrow, and Andy Cohen were among the celebrities expressing their displeasure in various social media...
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case

Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.
RadarOnline

Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents

Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
RadarOnline

Ellen Barkin Claims 'Violent' Johnny Depp Gave Her a Quaalude The First Time They Were Intimate In Never-Before-Seen Deposition

Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin detailed her turbulent relationship with the actor during his defamation trial against Amber Heard, but the jury didn't hear everything she had to say. Radar has learned that Barkin described a "world of violence" surrounding Depp and alleged he gave her a Quaalude before they had sex for the first time in a newly unsealed transcript of her deposition. Barkin, 68, confirmed she met Depp around 1990. The two stayed close for a decade and starred alongside each other in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. While the jury watched her deposition video, the transcript...
RadarOnline

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court

Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
People

Prince Andrew to Keep Security amid Prince Harry's Lawsuit for U.K. Police Protection

Prince Andrew will keep his taxpayer-funded security as Prince Harry continues his legal battle for U.K. police protection for his family, according to reports. The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) determined that Andrew is still entitled to public-funded bodyguards despite stepping back from royal duties, The Telegraph reports.
