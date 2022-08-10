Ask the Hammer: What's the EARN Act?
In this Ask The Hammer, a reader asks the question:
“I've read about something called the EARN Act. What are the high points?”
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.
Jeffrey and Bob talk about the key points of the Enhancing Retirement Now (EARN) Act, also known as the SECURE Act 2.0. The bipartisan retirement bill that was just passed by the House of Representatives with overwhelming support should be put into action sometime later this year, according to Levine.
The two discuss other aspects of the bill, including:
- Changes to push back the RMD age
- Catch-up contributions
- Payment of student debt via employer matching
- Annuity benefits
- Missed RMD penalties
- Creation of the Office of the Retirement Savings Lost and Found
Tune in to the full episode to learn about what to expect from this upcoming bill.
Got questions?
Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com
More Ask the Hammer
- Is It Possible to Prove I Made Non-Deductible Contributions to My IRA in the Past?
- Should I Wait to Buy a Home?
- What's the Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax?
- I Have After-Tax Dollars in My IRA and Want to Start Doing Roth IRA Conversions. How Do I Avoid Paying Taxes Twice?
- Can I Set Up a Roth IRA for My Kid?
- Should I Invest in Cryptocurrency If It's Offered in My 401(k)?
Comments / 0