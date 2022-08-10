ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ask the Hammer: What's the EARN Act?

By Robert Powell, CFP
 3 days ago
In this Ask The Hammer, a reader asks the question:

“I've read about something called the EARN Act. What are the high points?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about the key points of the Enhancing Retirement Now (EARN) Act, also known as the SECURE Act 2.0. The bipartisan retirement bill that was just passed by the House of Representatives with overwhelming support should be put into action sometime later this year, according to Levine.

The two discuss other aspects of the bill, including:

  • Changes to push back the RMD age
  • Catch-up contributions
  • Payment of student debt via employer matching
  • Annuity benefits
  • Missed RMD penalties
  • Creation of the Office of the Retirement Savings Lost and Found

Tune in to the full episode to learn about what to expect from this upcoming bill.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

