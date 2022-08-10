ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

CBS19

157 teachers in Longview ISD received bonuses

LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers at Longview ISD were rewarded at today’s convocation. Not only for their growth, but for the growth of their students as well. The sounds of drums welcomed staff and teachers from across Longview ISD including a special group of teachers who were awarded a total of 1.8 million dollars from the Teacher Incentive Allotment.
LONGVIEW, TX
Troup, TX
Troup, TX
KSLA

New Christian school opens in Marshall

Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history and suggesting that the facility could be renovated instead of demolished.
MARSHALL, TX
inforney.com

City of Tyler in need of school crossing guards

With the school year starting, the City of Tyler is in need of crossing guards to work as part of the traffic operations team. With 17 schools and 28 school crossings, a total of 35 school crossing guards are needed to adequately cover all areas, said LouAnn Campbell, Tyler public information officer.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler ISD takes next step in combating vaping at schools

Tyler ISD is cracking down on vaping this year, making it clear to students that they can’t get away with vaping on school grounds. The district installed more than 70 vape detectors at all high school campuses and the Career & Technology Center ahead of the new school year. Additional vape detectors will be added to the middle schools this year, and vape detectors were included in the 2021 Bond for the new Hubbard Middle School and new Early College High School.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Wiley College forms transfer partnerships with four junior colleges

As Wiley College prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary year in 2023, the Marshall-based school is kicking off its fall semester by announcing transfer partnerships with four junior colleges. Wiley College has initiated four new transfer agreements with St. Phillips Community College in San Antonio, Collin Community College in McKinney,...
MARSHALL, TX
inforney.com

HISD revises COVID protocols

HISD (Henderson Independent School District) remains committed to providing a safe and healthy learning environment for our students and staff. As a part of that effort, we are revising our COVID protocols using the recommendations from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and our own health and wellness staff. The following...
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members including city officials, donors, family, and friends celebrated the grand reopening of The Texas African American Museum. The first phase of the renovations have been completed thanks to anonymous donations, an interest loan, and fundraisers such as the Texas Juneteenth Pageant. The building was...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan

LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Kilgore to start free chlorine conversion

KILGORE — The City of Kilgore will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the city’s water distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine beginning August 15 and ending around September 18. “For that month beginning Wednesday, said Public Works Director Clay Evers in a news release, “you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary water disinfectant conversion.” Evers said public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system. “Chloramine, free chlorine combined with ammonia, is what we normally use as a disinfectant because it persists for long periods while also limiting the formation of by-product contaminants,” added Evers in the release. Click here and scroll down to “Water system maintenance” for more information.
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Museum exhibit featuring cap guns opens with a bang in Jacksonville

The latest exhibit at the Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville displays toys connected to the history of East Texas, and it could have opened with a bang. The Nichols Cap Gun collection opened Aug. 1 featuring more than 200 pieces produced for nearly three decades by the Nichols family in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student

Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. KLTV's Jamey Boyum is on scene at a heavy police presence in Longview. Longview Police Department's SWAT team was observed on the scene.

