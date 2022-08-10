Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Spring Hill ISD's new school year begins with additional safety measures in place
LONGVIEW, Texas — The start of a new school year continues for many school districts across East Texas. Spring Hill Primary School had its first day of school Thursday with about 500 new and returning students on campus. "We're excited to see our new kiddos, those new and those...
Bus drivers at Longview ISD run routes, meet students before school year
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – To prepare for the new school year, Longview ISD bus drivers visited the homes of the pre-k to 3rd grade students Saturday to clarify pick up and drop off locations for the upcoming school year. “I think it’s a great idea,” said one Longview ISD parent. “That way the parents and […]
157 teachers in Longview ISD received bonuses
LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers at Longview ISD were rewarded at today’s convocation. Not only for their growth, but for the growth of their students as well. The sounds of drums welcomed staff and teachers from across Longview ISD including a special group of teachers who were awarded a total of 1.8 million dollars from the Teacher Incentive Allotment.
Longview ISD teachers receive $1.8 million in checks during convocation
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD held their convocation for teachers on Friday. Cyndi Bracy teaches Texas History at Judson Middle School in Longview and says this is a big day for staff. “This is just an opportunity for all of us to be together and celebrate each other. Today, we’re recognizing all of our […]
KSLA
New Christian school opens in Marshall
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history and suggesting that the facility could be renovated instead of demolished. Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Caddo Schools Dept. of Transportation responds to bus complaints.
East Texas school districts’ policies on cellphones brings up safety concerns
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In 2022, the back to school shopping list seems to include a cellphone. Lynette Aguilar is the Vice President and General Manager of AT&T North Texas. “So the majority of kids have a smartphone of their own by the time they’re 11 at this point,” she said. Some parents want their […]
inforney.com
City of Tyler in need of school crossing guards
With the school year starting, the City of Tyler is in need of crossing guards to work as part of the traffic operations team. With 17 schools and 28 school crossings, a total of 35 school crossing guards are needed to adequately cover all areas, said LouAnn Campbell, Tyler public information officer.
inforney.com
Tyler ISD collaborates with nonprofit, Trane Technologies to inspire girls to pursue STEM careers
On a mission to empower young girls to pursue a career in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) field, national nonprofit Project Scientist, Tyler ISD, and Trane Technologies conducted a free one-week summer program for 36 Tyler ISD students. The 7- to 13-year-old girls were transported to Trane Technologies...
inforney.com
Tyler ISD takes next step in combating vaping at schools
Tyler ISD is cracking down on vaping this year, making it clear to students that they can’t get away with vaping on school grounds. The district installed more than 70 vape detectors at all high school campuses and the Career & Technology Center ahead of the new school year. Additional vape detectors will be added to the middle schools this year, and vape detectors were included in the 2021 Bond for the new Hubbard Middle School and new Early College High School.
inforney.com
Wiley College forms transfer partnerships with four junior colleges
As Wiley College prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary year in 2023, the Marshall-based school is kicking off its fall semester by announcing transfer partnerships with four junior colleges. Wiley College has initiated four new transfer agreements with St. Phillips Community College in San Antonio, Collin Community College in McKinney,...
Some East Texas Applebee’s locations participating in ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Applebee’s is asking customers to “stuff the bus” with school supplies at locations across the nation, including some in East Texas. Applebee’s warned the public “do not be alarmed by the school bus parked inside your favorite neighborhood bar + grill.” They’ll raise school supplies to help students as they head […]
inforney.com
HISD revises COVID protocols
HISD (Henderson Independent School District) remains committed to providing a safe and healthy learning environment for our students and staff. As a part of that effort, we are revising our COVID protocols using the recommendations from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and our own health and wellness staff. The following...
Longview ministry to giveaway school supplies, clothes, haircuts, and more
LONGVIEW, Texas — Many organizations are making sure local students have all the supplies they need before the new school year begins. But one particular ministry, New Beginnings Faith Ministry (NBFM), is going the extra mile. Pastors with the Longview ministry said they wanted to do more than just...
KLTV
Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members including city officials, donors, family, and friends celebrated the grand reopening of The Texas African American Museum. The first phase of the renovations have been completed thanks to anonymous donations, an interest loan, and fundraisers such as the Texas Juneteenth Pageant. The building was...
Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan
LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
ktbb.com
Kilgore to start free chlorine conversion
KILGORE — The City of Kilgore will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the city’s water distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine beginning August 15 and ending around September 18. “For that month beginning Wednesday, said Public Works Director Clay Evers in a news release, “you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary water disinfectant conversion.” Evers said public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system. “Chloramine, free chlorine combined with ammonia, is what we normally use as a disinfectant because it persists for long periods while also limiting the formation of by-product contaminants,” added Evers in the release. Click here and scroll down to “Water system maintenance” for more information.
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
inforney.com
Museum exhibit featuring cap guns opens with a bang in Jacksonville
The latest exhibit at the Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville displays toys connected to the history of East Texas, and it could have opened with a bang. The Nichols Cap Gun collection opened Aug. 1 featuring more than 200 pieces produced for nearly three decades by the Nichols family in Jacksonville.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a heavy police presence in Longview. Longview Police Department's SWAT team was observed on the scene. Fire on Due Road in Trinity County flares up. Updated: 7 hours ago. One of...
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
