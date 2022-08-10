Read full article on original website
Verna M. Wegge – Obit
Verna M. Wegge, 108, Halstad, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Halstad Living Center in Halstad. I, Verna Mildred Aalgaard, was born in Norman County to Rudolph and Selma Holm Aalgaard on December 27, 1913. I was born on the old Silver place east of Shelly, MN where we lived for several years. I later moved with my family to a farm southeast of Shelly which they had purchased.
Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger – Obit
Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger, 94, a lifelong Eldred and Crookston, MN resident, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 10, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston (Villa St. Vincent). Hank, as she was affectionately known throughout her life, was born on June 30, 1928, in Andover Township, near Eldred, MN, the daughter...
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 12, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s on the week of August 8-12. The Golden Link Senior Center will have Bingo today, at 1:30 p.m., and needs at least 7 players in order to play. The Crookston Community Theater presents “Love Letter” by AR Gurrey...
OX CART DAYS LOOK TO END WITH A BANG WITH MANY EVENTS ON THE WEEKEND
Crookston Ox Cart Days is back with the theme “Lots To Do In ’22!” and true to its name, there are many events to do throughout Crookston next week. For each day of this week leading up to the Ox Cart Days, we will have the events scheduled on each day of Ox Cart Days.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST NATURE SKETCHING PROGRAM ON WEDNESDAY
The Crookston Public Library invites you to capture the outdoors and nature around you by joining the staff for an evening of nature sketching. They will meet at Central Park in Crookston (Right behind the Crookston Public Library) and talk about different nature subjects to sketch, then break out and spend time drawing plants, animals, and anything in our natural world. This program will be held Wednesday, August 17, at 6:00 p.m.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 13, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Issiah Facundo, 19, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. Abdiaziz Abdi Hirsi, 34, of St. Paul, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Terrance Richard Conlon II, 42, of Grand Forks, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Justin Lee Salveson, 35, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse.
TWO PEOPLE FILE FOR CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL AT THE END OF SECOND WEEK OF FILING
MAYOR – (Current seat held by Dale Stainbrook) Clayton Briggs (current Crookston City Councilman in Ward 3) filed for mayor on August 2. Dale Stainbrook also filed for mayor on Wednesday, August 10. WARD 2 – (Current seat held by Steve Erickson, who has said he won’t run again)...
TRI-COUNTY CORRECTIONS CENTER LOOKS TO REOPEN ALLUMA JAIL BASED CARE COORDINATOR
The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular board meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for July. Executive Director Andrew Larson reported that the jail held 161 inmates, with 103 being from Polk County, four from Red Lake, and eight from Norman County, and had a daily average population of 153 inmates for the month of July and 128.4 for the year so far. He noted that they had a high number of female inmates and stated that would be a problem as that will cause issues with housing for their more special attention members. He noted that their most common offenses were DUI, parole offenders, and drug sales. He also noted they had five kids in secure detention at the Red River Juvenile Center, with some potentially being involved in a large weapons theft. He then went into the Transition program, saying that they had ten total cases in the month with an average size of 8.5, which was typical for the summer months. The board approved the minutes and statistical reports unanimously.
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO FIRE ON OAK STREET
At approximately 08:25 a.m. on Friday, August 12, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 908 Oak Street for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the rear of a single-family home. Residents were not home at the time of the fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and were able to remove three family pets. Unfortunately, the pets succumbed to untenable conditions found within the structure. There was significant smoke and fire damage to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and the occupants were displaced from their home due to the fire.
GRAND FORKS POLICE IS ON THE LOOK OUT FOR A SUSPICIOUS MALE APPROACHING JUVENILES
The Grand Forks Police Department is aware of a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a south Grand Forks neighborhood. Some of the information in the Facebook post is accurate, but some of it is not. The Police Department has one report involving...
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A GUN
On Sunday, August 13, 2022, several officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival, officers secured two adult males who were involved in a physical altercation. A .22-caliber revolver handgun was recovered at the scene. It was determined no shots had been fired. One man...
