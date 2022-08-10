ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool get one up on Man United in blow to Glazers

Liverpool have beaten Manchester United to become the most popular Premier League side in the USA. According to Morning Results Survey, 61% of ‘self proclaimed English football fans’ in the States had either a ‘very favourable’ or ‘somewhat favourable’ opinion of the Merseyside club.
