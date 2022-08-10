Read full article on original website
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Liverpool get one up on Man United in blow to Glazers
Liverpool have beaten Manchester United to become the most popular Premier League side in the USA. According to Morning Results Survey, 61% of ‘self proclaimed English football fans’ in the States had either a ‘very favourable’ or ‘somewhat favourable’ opinion of the Merseyside club.
Manchester United Fans Planning Walkout For Premier League Match Against Bitter Rivals Liverpool
Manchester United fans have had enough and are planning to leave Old Trafford empty when playing Liverpool at home, to send a clear message out to the Glazers.
Insane details of Ousmane Dembele's new Barcelona deal leaked, no wonder club is struggling financially
The insane details of Ousmane Dembele's new Barcelona contract has been leaked and reveals the extraordinary clauses. Dembele penned a new two-year deal last month, keeping him at the Camp Nou until 2024. It ended speculation of a move away, with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain thought to...
