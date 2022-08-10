ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Inc.com

The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too

When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
