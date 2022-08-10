ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
CNN anchor pushes back against ‘both sides’ claim that Democrats use violent rhetoric

"CNN Newsroom" host Poppy Harlow denied that Democrat politicians used or encouraged violent rhetoric on her show Thursday. Speaking with former Under Secretary of Homeland Security Brian Murphy, she spotlighted recent calls by GOP House members Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar to "defund" or "destroy" the FBI following the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.
Donald Trump
Bill Maher reacts to Salman Rushdie attack: Don't come at me with 'Islamophobic' to shut off Islam debate

"Real Time" host Bill Maher kicked off his panel discussion on Friday night by addressing the attack of his friend and frequent guest Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after he was stabbed by a man at a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, New York. The suspect was arrested and later identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar.
Newsweek blasted for incorrectly claiming Merrick Garland didn’t know about the FBI's Trump raid

Twitter users blasted Newsweek Thursday after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's admission that he approved the FBI's unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump contradicted their previous reporting. On Wednesday, Newsweek reported: "The senior Justice Department Source says that Garland was regularly briefed on the Records Act investigation, and that...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, she announced Friday. "Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland," Greene tweeted. The announcement comes after the FBI raided former President Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday. Following the raid, Garland said that he...
After raid, former Clinton aide suggests Trump giving dirt to Putin

Before the FBI's search warrant on Mar-a-Lago was unsealed Friday, Democratic strategist Jennifer Palmieri suggested former President Donald Trump provided "Kompromat" — or damaging information on a world leader — to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Palmieri, director of communications for Hillary of America's 2016 campaign, never mentioned Trump...
