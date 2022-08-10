ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Mayor Harrell introduces bills to improve equity in cannabis industry

SEATTLE - A new proposal by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell aims at making the cannabis industry an even playing field for minorities. He submitted three new legislations before the City Council to improve social equity. One of the proposed bills would make it easier for someone, a minority, to own...
SEATTLE, WA
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A community conversation about Seattle and the overdose crisis

King County is experiencing a record amount of overdose deaths. The number of residents who died from a drug overdose has doubled over the past five years. KUOW invited a panel of experts in the field of addiction and recovery to share their on-the-ground experience and answer your questions about this public health crisis. Here are a few takeaways from that conversation.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle

Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Seattle's shelter efforts haven't dented the number of homeless camps

(The Center Square) – Seattle’s “One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan” quarter two results show that work towards its goal of housing the homeless isn't keeping pace with the actual problem. Mayor Bruce Harrell launched the action plan website in May to provide transparent details of his...
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety

(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis

SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...

