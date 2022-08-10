Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Mayor Harrell introduces bills to improve equity in cannabis industry
SEATTLE - A new proposal by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell aims at making the cannabis industry an even playing field for minorities. He submitted three new legislations before the City Council to improve social equity. One of the proposed bills would make it easier for someone, a minority, to own...
starvedrock.media
Tim Eyman suing to force Washington advisory vote on $3.9B cap and trade legislation
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman may be poised for victory in his effort to get a tax advisory vote for cap and trade legislation on the November ballot after a judge ruled Eyman was likely to prevail on the merits. Thurston County Superior Court Judge James...
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Regional network’ would add new centers in Seattle for people suffering mental crisis
King County is pursuing a plan to create a new “regional network” of emergency mental health care centers that would give individuals, loved ones, and first responders including Seattle Police new, better options for helping people suffering crisis situations. County Executive Dow Constantine announced the plan Thursday in...
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
q13fox.com
King County Executive, city leaders announce solutions for behavioral health system
SEATTLE - King County Executive Dow Constantine will hold a virtual press conference, announcing proposed solutions to the growing demands on the behavioral health system on Thursday. According to a Thursday press release, Executive Constantine will be joined by numerous Seattle city leaders, including Mayor Bruce Harrell and several city...
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Please, No More Liberal Seattleite Blabbing on Opinion Page
Are you planning on letting Danny Westneat, an annoying liberal Seattle Times columnist, blast his leftist views on your opinion page forever?. Or does it just feel that way to those of us who know, yes, there was election fraud in the US 2020 elections, national and state. Yes, Trump...
q13fox.com
State considers social equity licenses for people impacted by 'war on drugs' to get cannabis shop licenses
SEATTLE - The Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board is considering a point system that would give people convicted of a drug-related crime and did prison time - preferential treatment when applying for retail cannabis license. If adopted, the City of Seattle will adopt the same rules and set aside $1...
KUOW
A community conversation about Seattle and the overdose crisis
King County is experiencing a record amount of overdose deaths. The number of residents who died from a drug overdose has doubled over the past five years. KUOW invited a panel of experts in the field of addiction and recovery to share their on-the-ground experience and answer your questions about this public health crisis. Here are a few takeaways from that conversation.
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
Chronicle
Commentary: Violent Crime Born of Bad Policies That Must Be Addressed Now
The final weekend of July was a lot like many in Pierce County recently. Two people were shot in a Tacoma park, one fatally. A shootout at a South Tacoma gas station left one man dead. In another case, a 60-year-old man was shot and injured. The most disturbing thing?...
KOMO News
Man possibly experiencing mental health crisis walks onto Capitol Hill preschool property
SEATTLE — Police are searching for a man they say got onto a preschool property during a possible mental health crisis. Staff at the preschool in the 1700 block of East Olive Way called police around 9:45 a.m. saying a man entered the fenced area. The staff took the...
Snohomish County puts $5M toward wider broadband access
(The Center Square) – Snohomish County government is looking for applicants to do a comprehensive study to identify gaps in high-quality broadband access for households across the county. The selected entity will be guiding the use of $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to expand broadband.
inlander.com
History seems to repeating itself between the Roaring 1920s and whatever it is the 2020s will be remembered for
The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
q13fox.com
More South King County mayors join others asking help from county, state in fighting crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. - More mayors from cities in South King County have now joined several others in an ongoing plea to the county and Washington state to help fight the rise in crime and violence. There are now 11 city mayors – Auburn, Black Diamond, Covington, Des Moines, Enumclaw,...
ncwlife.com
Seattle's shelter efforts haven't dented the number of homeless camps
(The Center Square) – Seattle’s “One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan” quarter two results show that work towards its goal of housing the homeless isn't keeping pace with the actual problem. Mayor Bruce Harrell launched the action plan website in May to provide transparent details of his...
ncwlife.com
Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety
(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis
SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
Passenger ‘misuse’ biggest cause of light-rail escalator failure, Sound Transit says
Passenger “misuse,” rather than anything Sound Transit could control, is to blame for most escalator failures, according to Sound Transit’s Vertical Conveyance Deputy Director John Carini. During a presentation to the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board about Sound Transit’s frequent escalator and elevator outages on Wednesday, Carini talked...
Tacoma family seeks veteran’s relatives after finding important documents on roadside
A family in Tacoma is trying to track down family members or friends of Phillip Saitta, after they found important documents of his on the side of the road near their home. Kelly Seiss and her granddaughter Le’Auna were out on a walk Tuesday evening when they found dozens of documents scattered on the side of the road.
