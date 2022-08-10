ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away

Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
Stimulus check 2022: $500 and $250 direct one-time relief checks being sent out this week

People living in New Mexico can expect to see up to $500 in their bank accounts before the week is over. The economic relief checks from the state's August rebate program will be available to people who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the program. Single filers can expect to receive $250 from the state, while joint filers will receive $500 from the state, regardless of a filer's level of income, according to KRQE.
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money To Provide Child Tax Credits

Twelve states have passed a child tax credit bill. Parents who qualify will get this money plus their federal credit. Nine of the twelve states have made the child tax credit refundable. These locations are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Vermont. Qualifying requirements differ among the child tax credit programs. For some, it depends on the parent's income. And for others, the child's age matters. (source)
NY to help cover back-to-school costs for low-income children

New York families on public assistance can expect an additional boost to their wallets this month to help cover back-to-school costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday. The one-time payments come as inflation has tightened household budgets across the country, making the annual shopping trip for notebooks, pencils and backpacks a greater financial burden, particularly for low-income families.State officials will begin distributing the money Friday. Families on public assistance will receive $214...
Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance

Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
