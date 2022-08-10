ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

60 Google Images That Show How Rochester Has Changed Through the Years

Remember when the North Target in Rochester was where Hobby Lobby is now?. Rochester is known for two things - Mayo Clinic and having lots of construction. Ok, we probably have a few more fun facts about our town but the fact is, our town has changed a lot through the years. We've got bars that are now providing funeral services and schools that have disappeared from our map and roads that have completely changed.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
WINONA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

The Most Unusual/Greatest Live Music You’ll Ever See In Rochester

What do pickup trucks, Deee-lite, Björk, and Mozart's Magic Flute have in common? They're all rolling into Rochester's Peace Plaza Saturday, August 20, 2022!. And Dee-lite (Groove is in the hearrrrrt!) and Bjork and more 90s songs than you can shake a stick at!* The Pickup Truck Opera takes Mozart’s 1791 opera, The Magic Flute, throws it on a trailer, and hauls it into the modern world. Here's the Mixed Precipitation troupe at a recent rehearsal.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drones soar over Rochester to hunt for urban heat islands

ROCHESTER, MINN. -- New tools and technologies could help Minnesota adapt to climate change.This week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) used new drones with thermal cameras in Rochester to better understand how higher temperatures affect some of the city's most densely-populated areas.To make the city of Rochester more climate resilient, a drone is on the hunt for urban heat islands."An urban heat island is where you have enough of a collection of buildings and pavement that the temperatures are actually hotter there," said Laure Millberg, the MPCA's climate change resilience coordinator. "If you have enough of them then you...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

New Twin Cities restaurant opening in Rochester on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The list of dining options just got bigger in The Med City. A new Twin Cities gourmet burger restaurant is opening on Wednesday in Rochester. It's called "Red Cow" and is located in the Berkman Hotel. Owner Luke Shimp calls it a 21st century tavern filled with craft...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6

On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Jailed Rochester woman resentenced to nearly 8 years for previous crimes

(ABC 6 News) - A jailed Rochester woman faces multiple increased sentences after passing a fake check to Olmsted County law enforcement. Chrysten Nicole Doney, 33, allegedly gave Olmsted County a false check for $437.21 at the end of July, to be deposited into her commissary account. Doney was incarcerated...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
