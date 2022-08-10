Read full article on original website
Related
60 Google Images That Show How Rochester Has Changed Through the Years
Remember when the North Target in Rochester was where Hobby Lobby is now?. Rochester is known for two things - Mayo Clinic and having lots of construction. Ok, we probably have a few more fun facts about our town but the fact is, our town has changed a lot through the years. We've got bars that are now providing funeral services and schools that have disappeared from our map and roads that have completely changed.
22 of the Most Adorable Puppies Now At Rochester NonProfit
You know how adorable little puppies are, right?! You just want to snuggle them and take them home. Well, 22 puppies just arrived at a non-profit in Rochester, Minnesota and now our help is needed to keep them fed. 22 Puppies Arrive at Camp Companion in Rochester, Minnesota. If seeing...
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
Best Minnesota Restaurant for Outdoor Seating 90 Minutes from Rochester
During the summer months, outdoor dining is a must whenever possible. We don't get warm weather here for very long! There are plenty of great outdoor dining spots around southeast Minnesota and Minnesota in general but one restaurant, in particular, has been declared to have the best outdoor dining in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
The Most Unusual/Greatest Live Music You’ll Ever See In Rochester
What do pickup trucks, Deee-lite, Björk, and Mozart's Magic Flute have in common? They're all rolling into Rochester's Peace Plaza Saturday, August 20, 2022!. And Dee-lite (Groove is in the hearrrrrt!) and Bjork and more 90s songs than you can shake a stick at!* The Pickup Truck Opera takes Mozart’s 1791 opera, The Magic Flute, throws it on a trailer, and hauls it into the modern world. Here's the Mixed Precipitation troupe at a recent rehearsal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out the Perfect Minnesota Home for Sale Just Minutes From Rochester
If you've been looking for a perfect house for a family in Southeast Minnesota, one just popped on the real estate market in Oronoco for $799,900...and it is AMAZING!. Perfect House for a Family in Minnesota Just Popped Up On The Market in Oronoco. I know that the real estate...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
Drones soar over Rochester to hunt for urban heat islands
ROCHESTER, MINN. -- New tools and technologies could help Minnesota adapt to climate change.This week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) used new drones with thermal cameras in Rochester to better understand how higher temperatures affect some of the city's most densely-populated areas.To make the city of Rochester more climate resilient, a drone is on the hunt for urban heat islands."An urban heat island is where you have enough of a collection of buildings and pavement that the temperatures are actually hotter there," said Laure Millberg, the MPCA's climate change resilience coordinator. "If you have enough of them then you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother of 12 & Mega Volunteer Goodhue County Seniors of Year
Kathleen (Kay) Gadient of Zumbrota and Howard "Howie" Ayen also of Zumbrota were chosen the Goodhue County Outstanding Senior Citizens of the Year . The announcement was made this evening in the Beer Garden at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota. Here is a portion what was said about Kay....
KIMT
New Twin Cities restaurant opening in Rochester on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, Minn.- The list of dining options just got bigger in The Med City. A new Twin Cities gourmet burger restaurant is opening on Wednesday in Rochester. It's called "Red Cow" and is located in the Berkman Hotel. Owner Luke Shimp calls it a 21st century tavern filled with craft...
One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6
On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
KAAL-TV
Jailed Rochester woman resentenced to nearly 8 years for previous crimes
(ABC 6 News) - A jailed Rochester woman faces multiple increased sentences after passing a fake check to Olmsted County law enforcement. Chrysten Nicole Doney, 33, allegedly gave Olmsted County a false check for $437.21 at the end of July, to be deposited into her commissary account. Doney was incarcerated...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Homeowner "sees God" in crash that damaged Valleyhigh house, injured neighbor
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: The Rochester homeowner whose house sustained extensive damage in a Monday night rollover crash is, for the most part, just glad no one was badly injured. Tim Iverson, who was in his bathroom when the vehicle struck, walked into his and his wife's demolished kitchen...
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Concerns Over Possible Juvenile Overdoses Prompted Rochester Raid
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are indicating that the raid connected yesterday at the Motel 6 in northwest Rochester was executed because of the threat of potential drug overdoses in the community. A statement issued this afternoon indicates a search of five rooms at the motel resulted in...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0