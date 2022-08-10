ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casscoe, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Alma Carle

Our mom, Alma Carle, fell into the arms of Jesus on a “super moon” morning, Aug 11, 2022. She passed away from complications incurred due to isolation for COVID-19. Her last days on Earth were peaceful and without pain. We were so blessed to have this woman as our mother. Not unlike Mrs. Cleaver on TV, she dealt with raising three boys and supporting a husband for many, many years.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Rob Phillips and Magon James of Arkansas County among outstanding youth awarded Arkansas 4-H college scholarships, sponsorships

LITTLE ROCK — Years of detailed project work, community service, and leadership efforts have paid off for 32 4-H members in the form of college scholarships. The Arkansas 4-H Foundation recently awarded $24,000 in college scholarships to youth across Arkansas. Amounts ranged from $500 to $8,000. “These scholarships directly...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

New rice varieties Ozark, Taurus and ARoma 22 highlighted at Rice Field Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In addition to several new long-grain rice varieties, the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station’s Rice Breeding Program has one new medium-grain variety and two new aromatic lines in the pipeline. During the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s 2022 Rice Field Day at the Rice...
STUTTGART, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucker, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Casscoe, AR
City
Dewitt, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Department of Agriculture announces online option for Pest Control and Pesticide Program licensing and certification exams

LITTLE ROCK, AR –The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce that Pest Control Program and Pesticide Program licensing and certification exams are now offered online. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s (Department) Pest Control Program is responsible for administering 11 different residential and commercial Pest Control Program licenses...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Producers Rice Mill receives first load of green rice at Stuttgart location

Producers Rice Mill, Inc., a farmer-owned cooperative, received its first load of 2022 new crop rice at its Stuttgart location on August 11, 2022. The first trailer load was from Gary and Kathy Loftis. The variety was RiceTec XP753. Producers Rice Mill has 10 drying and receiving locations throughout eastern...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

July City Business Report: Sales tax collections down for first time this year, planned independent living facility on hold

Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his July report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, reporting that sales tax collections were down for the first time this year and the independent living facility that has been in the works for many months is now on hold due to the cost of development.
STUTTGART, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy