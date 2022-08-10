Our mom, Alma Carle, fell into the arms of Jesus on a “super moon” morning, Aug 11, 2022. She passed away from complications incurred due to isolation for COVID-19. Her last days on Earth were peaceful and without pain. We were so blessed to have this woman as our mother. Not unlike Mrs. Cleaver on TV, she dealt with raising three boys and supporting a husband for many, many years.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO