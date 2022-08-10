Read full article on original website
KSLA
HCSO searching for suspects that broke into old Carver Elementary School
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into the old Carver Elementary school and stole multiple items. The HCSO has put out a request for the public’s help in locating suspects that allegedly broke into...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case
Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
txktoday.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Reportedly Found Approximately $65k Worth of Drugs in His Home
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Reportedly Found Approximately $65k Worth of Drugs in His Home. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 11, 2022, that narcotics agents apprehended a Shreveport, Louisiana man on the afternoon of August 9, after seizing roughly $65,120 in drugs from his house. Caddo...
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
KSLA
Walk-On’s in Texarkana holds fundraiser for deputy shot in face while pulling over murder suspect
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - There was a big law enforcement presence Wednesday, Aug. 10 at a Texarkana restaurant. Officers gathered to show support for a comrade injured in the line of duty. “Hopefully we are going to do around $15,000 in sales today,” said the manager of the Walk-On’s Sports...
caddoda.com
Shreveporter found guilty of attempted rape
A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of attempted rape Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after domestic incidents that occurred between April 19, 2010 and April 18, 2011. The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.’s court deliberated four hours before returning its finding of attempted aggravated...
KSLA
Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes
Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. LSU Health...
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
ktoy1047.com
Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison
26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic
A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
ktoy1047.com
Jury selection begins for pregnancy murder case
Taylor Parker, 29, faces murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn child in October 2020. Hancock was eight months pregnant when Parker allegedly murdered her and removed the child from her with a scalpel. Parker was pulled over by a Texas state trooper...
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
ktoy1047.com
Queen City Police Department shares BOLO for missing Atlanta man
Alvarado was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on November 20, 2018. Alvarado is a Hispanic male between 6’5” and 6’7” tall and weighed between 280-300 lbs. at the time of his disappearance. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light...
KTBS
Texarkana, Texas police encourage school zone safety
TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department reminds motorists to be safe when driving near schools and school busses. School zones are activated when the district reopens on Aug. 17. Police say drivers need to slow down to the posted speed limit when the lights are flashing. Always come...
Bowie County Deputy Shot by Murder Suspect, Here’s How You Can Help
The murder suspect that was the focus of a manhunt Saturday night August 6 was found dead on Sunday morning. The Bowie County Deputy that was shot by the suspect is in stable condition but your help is needed through a couple of different fundraisers. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32...
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
