Texarkana, AR

ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man

Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case

Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Texarkana Police#Texarkana Arkansas Police#Firearm
caddoda.com

Shreveporter found guilty of attempted rape

A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of attempted rape Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after domestic incidents that occurred between April 19, 2010 and April 18, 2011. The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.’s court deliberated four hours before returning its finding of attempted aggravated...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes

Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. LSU Health...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktoy1047.com

Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison

26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic

A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
QUEEN CITY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Jury selection begins for pregnancy murder case

Taylor Parker, 29, faces murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn child in October 2020. Hancock was eight months pregnant when Parker allegedly murdered her and removed the child from her with a scalpel. Parker was pulled over by a Texas state trooper...
DE KALB, TX
KTBS

Texarkana, Texas police encourage school zone safety

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department reminds motorists to be safe when driving near schools and school busses. School zones are activated when the district reopens on Aug. 17. Police say drivers need to slow down to the posted speed limit when the lights are flashing. Always come...
TEXARKANA, TX
arkadelphian.com

Body recovered from Caddo River

CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
NASH, TX
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

