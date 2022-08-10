ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

COA announces new and reappointed Board of Trustees members, newly appointed officers

College of The Albemarle (COA) Board of Trustees met for their Regular Meeting on August 9, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at COA – Elizabeth City. The Board of Trustees welcomed new members, Katherine Felton and Dr. Andrea Williams. They also welcomed the reappointment of Dr. Anthony Sharp. Additionally, the Board appointed new officers as required by bylaws. David Harris, the former vice-chair, was approved as chair of the Board. Tommy Fulcher was approved as vice-chair. Patti Kersey, the former chair of the Board, was honored for her service during the August 9th meeting. She will continue to serve as a COA Board of Trustees member.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Hale appointed as Interim Police Chief in Nags Head

On August 10, 2022, Town Manager Andy Garman formally announced the departure of Police Chief Phil Webster from the Town of Nags Head. The Town wishes him well in his future endeavors. Long-time employee and Deputy Police Chief Perry Hale has been appointed as the Interim Police Chief until a...
NAGS HEAD, NC

