Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
big945.com
Division of Marine Fisheries certifies state record Cubera Snapper caught off Hatteras
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Cubera Snapper (Lutjanus cyanopterus). Thomas M. Madsen of Byram, N.J. caught the 58-pound, 8-ounce fish offshore of Hatteras on Aug. 3. The previous state record Cubera Snapper weighed 58 pounds and was caught offshore of Beaufort Inlet in...
big945.com
COA announces new and reappointed Board of Trustees members, newly appointed officers
College of The Albemarle (COA) Board of Trustees met for their Regular Meeting on August 9, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at COA – Elizabeth City. The Board of Trustees welcomed new members, Katherine Felton and Dr. Andrea Williams. They also welcomed the reappointment of Dr. Anthony Sharp. Additionally, the Board appointed new officers as required by bylaws. David Harris, the former vice-chair, was approved as chair of the Board. Tommy Fulcher was approved as vice-chair. Patti Kersey, the former chair of the Board, was honored for her service during the August 9th meeting. She will continue to serve as a COA Board of Trustees member.
big945.com
Perquimans County resident dies following accidental discharge of firearm
A Perquimans County resident has died following the accidental discharge of a firearm. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call for a subject that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS were both immediately dispatched to...
big945.com
Hale appointed as Interim Police Chief in Nags Head
On August 10, 2022, Town Manager Andy Garman formally announced the departure of Police Chief Phil Webster from the Town of Nags Head. The Town wishes him well in his future endeavors. Long-time employee and Deputy Police Chief Perry Hale has been appointed as the Interim Police Chief until a...
Comments / 0