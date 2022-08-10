ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting

A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin DOJ charges Weyauwega man in connection to 1992 double homicide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Weyauwega man Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad’s father was...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Marshfield, WI
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
947jackfm.com

NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Man convicted in Abbotsford shooting gets 18 months in prison

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man convicted for his role in a shooting in Abbotsford will spend 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of extended supervision. Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. In exchange for the plea, a count of attempted homicide was dismissed, but considered during his sentencing hearing.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
cwbradio.com

Central Wisconsin Man Accused of High Speed Chase and Meth Possession Found not Competent for Trial

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A Central Wisconsin man accused of tossing a gun and meth from a car before crashing in a high speed chase has been found not competent to stand trial. Court records show that 26-year-old Trenton McCorkle failed to pass a competency evaluation in his case. He's accused of leading police on a chase through the Wausau metro last winter, weaving in and out of traffic before crashing into a light pole.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Straw Purchase#Wausau Woman#Lincoln#Marathon
WSAW

Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
ANTIGO, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges

A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Some Wausau parking violation fines to double

Drivers in Wausau could soon pay double the current fee if they illegally park their vehicles on boulevard, parkways or sidewalks. The Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Wausau Police Department to change a municipal ordinance that would increase the fine for boulevard parking violations from $10 to $20.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for Possession After Routine Traffic Stop

A Marshfield man is facing possession charges after a routine traffic stop. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, during a routine traffic stop, an officer learned the driver, a 28-year-old Marshfield man, had several valid warrants out for his arrest. The male was taken into custody on the warrants and the officer located several types of drugs in the man’s possession.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart

A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit

A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said four people are facing criminal charges after a drug bust earlier this month south of Adams, in the town of Springville. Deputies said around 5 a.m. on Aug. 1, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy