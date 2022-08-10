Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Woman Accused of Lying to Purchase on Gun; May Have Been Used in Homicide
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Central Wisconsin woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document may have purchased a gun used in a Merrill homicide. Police say Ashley Zastrow did not intend to keep one of the handguns she bought in January, and instead passed it on to Tanner Graap who later used it to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.
Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting
A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
947jackfm.com
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
Wisconsin DOJ charges Weyauwega man in connection to 1992 double homicide
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Weyauwega man Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad’s father was...
947jackfm.com
NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
WSAW
Man convicted in Abbotsford shooting gets 18 months in prison
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man convicted for his role in a shooting in Abbotsford will spend 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of extended supervision. Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. In exchange for the plea, a count of attempted homicide was dismissed, but considered during his sentencing hearing.
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Man Accused of High Speed Chase and Meth Possession Found not Competent for Trial
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A Central Wisconsin man accused of tossing a gun and meth from a car before crashing in a high speed chase has been found not competent to stand trial. Court records show that 26-year-old Trenton McCorkle failed to pass a competency evaluation in his case. He's accused of leading police on a chase through the Wausau metro last winter, weaving in and out of traffic before crashing into a light pole.
wtaq.com
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
WSAW
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Seizes Animals From Home Near Colby
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department seized 22 dogs and one cat from a home near Colby. Investigators said they received reports of neglect. Many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. The animals were checked by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was...
Some Wausau parking violation fines to double
Drivers in Wausau could soon pay double the current fee if they illegally park their vehicles on boulevard, parkways or sidewalks. The Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Wausau Police Department to change a municipal ordinance that would increase the fine for boulevard parking violations from $10 to $20.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for Possession After Routine Traffic Stop
A Marshfield man is facing possession charges after a routine traffic stop. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, during a routine traffic stop, an officer learned the driver, a 28-year-old Marshfield man, had several valid warrants out for his arrest. The male was taken into custody on the warrants and the officer located several types of drugs in the man’s possession.
cwbradio.com
Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart
A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
cwbradio.com
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville Donates Over 125 Pounds of Items for Clark County Food Pantry
Over the past few weeks, Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville staff and community collectively donated over 125 pounds of items for the Clark County Food Pantry. They thank everyone that contributed. A bin for donations will remain in MMC-Neillsville's main entrance area (in front of Sniteman Pharmacy.) Any donated non-perishable food or...
wearegreenbay.com
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAW
Marathon County Humane Society works to accommodate 23 rescued animals
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - After 23 animals were seized from a home in the Town of Hull, the Marathon County Humane Society is working to make room and accommodate the large influx of animals. The sheriff’s office said 22 dogs and one cat were seized from a home near...
WSAW
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said four people are facing criminal charges after a drug bust earlier this month south of Adams, in the town of Springville. Deputies said around 5 a.m. on Aug. 1, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home...
