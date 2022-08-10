Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Local Farms Recognized With Century Award
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Over a hundred farm and home owners throughout Wisconsin were recognized this week for having their estate in the same family for 100 or 150 years. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, officials with Wisconsin State Fair held a ceremony for the recipients of the 2022 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Awards on Tuesday.
Wisconsin Integrating Naturopathic Medicine
(By Mackenzie Krumme, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
Food Banks in Wisconsin Receive Donation From Alliant Energy
Food banks across Iowa and Wisconsin will be receiving nearly 50,000 meals after Alliant Energy and its customers teamed up to support local families in need. Alliant Energy pledged to donate three meals for every customer that signed up for My Account, the company’s online account management tool, between May and July 2022.
New COVID-19 Vaccine is Available in Wisconsin
(Terry Bell, WRN) There’s a new coronavirus vaccine option in Wisconsin. The Food and Drug Administration issued Novavax’s request for an emergency use authorization for its protein-based vaccine for people 18 years and older in July. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the vaccine is safe for adults.
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Participating in Integrity Data Hub
Building on its multifaceted, modernized approach to detect and prevent fraud, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is now participating in the National Association of State Workforce Agencies' Integrity Data Hub, which provides states with cross-matching verification options for identifying potential unemployment insurance fraud and improper payments. Data from the...
Turnout in Wisconsin's Primary Neared 26%
(AP) Turnout in Wisconsin’s primary election that featured a hotly contested Republican race for governor neared 26%, the highest for a non-presidential primary in 40 years. Unofficial results for Tuesday's primary show that nearly 693,000 Republicans voted in the governor's race and more than 501,000 Democrats voted in the Senate primary. Interest fell in that race won by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes after his three top challengers dropped out two weeks ago.
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
Wisconsin Could See More Movement in Clean Energy
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin advocates say historic investments in clean energy passed by the U.S. Senate could be the catalyst the state needs to move more quickly on clean energy goals. According to Hope Kirwan of the Wisconsin Public Radio, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction...
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
Environmental Activists are Calling on U.S. Forest Service to Halt Logging of Old-Growth Trees
(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Environmental and climate activists are calling on the U.S. Forest Service to halt logging of mature and old-growth trees that are crucial for storing carbon to combat climate change, including a project in northern Wisconsin. According to Danielle Kaeding of Wisconsin Public Radio, the Fourmile...
Governor Evers: Fire Special Counsel Gableman
(Terry Bell, WRN) Governor Evers says it’s time to end Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election. Evers says Gableman should be fired, and the special counsel’s office should end its work. Gableman's taxpayer-funded office has not turned up any evidence of election fraud, and the probe has become mired in expensive legal challenges.
