wpr.org
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has fired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and closed the election investigation he was hired to run, just days after Gableman endorsed Vos' opponent in Tuesday's Republican primary. Vos, who narrowly prevailed in his Assembly primary against challenger Adam Steen, announced in a written statement...
Two Minnesota men charged with federal crimes in 2020 Kenosha unrest
Federal prosecutors have charged two Minnesota men with crimes relating to arson and looting that took place during unrest in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. Anthony Clay, 24, and Antoine Eubanks, 30, were charged in April with conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States. The complaint was unsealed when they were indicted on Tuesday.
Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students
Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district’s human growth and development curriculum isn’t age appropriate and fails to meet the district’s own standards for teaching controversial issues.
Spotlighting Wisconsin's last 'wild lakes' could increase efforts to preserve them, author hopes
Wisconsin lays claim to 15,000 lakes. But how many are still pristine, undeveloped wild lakes? According to a new book by a state naturalist, no more than 136 — less than 1 percent. Development, such as the clearing of trees from shorelines to improve views from lake homes, has...
DNR: Enbridge shuts down oil and gas pipeline again near Bad River tribe's reservation
For the second time in a week, a Canadian energy firm shut down a pipeline near the Bad River tribe’s reservation — this time to investigate crude oil staining on a weld of its pipeline. On Wednesday, Enbridge Inc. notified state regulators that it had shut down its...
Engines of joy: Indie bookstores in Wisconsin rebound after pandemic slump
A map of Midwestern states is filled with detailed drawings of more than 200 indie bookstores that blanket the region and offer communities authenticity and a home for passionate readers — both present and future. The stores are members of the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association and cooperative in their...
