Wisconsin State

Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has fired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and closed the election investigation he was hired to run, just days after Gableman endorsed Vos' opponent in Tuesday's Republican primary. Vos, who narrowly prevailed in his Assembly primary against challenger Adam Steen, announced in a written statement...
Two Minnesota men charged with federal crimes in 2020 Kenosha unrest

Federal prosecutors have charged two Minnesota men with crimes relating to arson and looting that took place during unrest in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. Anthony Clay, 24, and Antoine Eubanks, 30, were charged in April with conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States. The complaint was unsealed when they were indicted on Tuesday.
Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students

Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district’s human growth and development curriculum isn’t age appropriate and fails to meet the district’s own standards for teaching controversial issues.
