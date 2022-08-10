Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Today, WGNS Covered 3-Topics and an update on Monkeypox - We also talked to the county schools about growth and learned of an upcoming 5K for the Tennessee Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorders Fou
On today’s Action Line, WGNS Host Scott Walker covered the growing concern of Monkeypox in Tennessee and throughout the country. He also heard from CBS News Correspondent Dina Demetrius in Los Angeles, CA to learn more about Monkeypox and vaccinations. During the second segment, Walker spoke to Susan Andrews,...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
Knoxville Police becomes first Tennessee agency to join intervention training program
The Knoxville Police Department has officially been selected to join a national law enforcement intervention training program, becoming the first agency in the state to do so.
Former leader of Tennessee based cancer charity sentenced after embezzling $4 million
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
Tennessee law will provide respite care relief for Alzheimer's caregivers
This law creates a three-year pilot program to provide home and community-based respite care to Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers.
Grundy County Herald
Scenic Tennessee launches project to preserve Tennessee’s best views
Scenic Tennessee recently announced the launch of Tennessee Vistas (tnvistas.org), a crowd-sourced initiative to identify, map and help ensure the future of Tennessee’s most beloved and significant scenic views. Beginning with a pilot viewshed inventory in the Upper Cumberlands, individuals and organizations across the state will be encouraged to use their smartphones or computers to nominate the views they consider essential to the character, history, economy and/or quality of life in their region. The top-ranked views will become part of a “Tennessee Scenic Viewshed Register” that organizers hope will be widely used in areas from tourism and education to marketing and long-range planning.
wvlt.tv
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
wvlt.tv
‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire
LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
wgnsradio.com
Storms Did Damage Wednesday
(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Fire-Rescue had some unusual calls Wednesday as storms passed through the area. Roots on a tree in front of a Franklin Road home were struck by lightning. The bolt tore open part of the earth and the high voltage electric charge stormed through the roots and jumped to the wiring where damage was done to electronic devices inside the home.
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program would begin immediately, after the Tennessee Supreme Court lifted a key obstacle that had prevented its implementation for nearly two years. The announcement left the state Department of Education with just a few weeks to establish an application process and vet qualifying families as the 2022-23 school year approached. “There are about 250 families that have actually applied (but) those approvals have not been made yet,” Lee told reporters. “The process is underway.”
26 NE Tennessee July COVID deaths highest total in four months, hospitalizations double
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals roughly doubled during July and the month saw the highest COVID death count in Northeast Tennessee since March. The data from Ballad and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show the virus continues to have at least some severe […]
wgnsradio.com
MTSU faculty, students publish innovative science communication research with $10K in internal grants
PHOTO: Biology education researchers and students from Middle Tennessee State University’s Social Perceptions of Science lab research the public’s attitudes toward controversial science topics. A few of these lab members, some of them pictured here celebrating at a holiday party in winter 2021, recently completed innovative research about effective COVID-19 communication. Standing, from left, are Chloe Bowen, Thipphaphone Niravong, Madeline Aadnes, Mariana de Araujo Bryan, Alexa Summersill, biology professor and head of the lab Liz Barnes, Barnes’ son, Owen Jackson, and Rahmi Aini. (Photo courtesy of Liz Barnes)
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Still Seeking Hall of Fame Nominations
Murfreesboro City Schools are still seeking nominations for the inaugural MCS Hall of Fame. The MCS Hall of Fame will recognize and honor exceptional career individuals (teachers and non-teachers) that have made significant contributions to Murfreesboro City Schools and its students. The MCS Hall of Fame will help preserve the...
LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
WYSH AM 1380
Change of command coming to 278th ACR
(Tennessee National Guard press release) The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy...
WSMV
Tennessee Titans to launch limited-edition donut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with the Tennessee Titans to create and launch a limited-edition donut. The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors. Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep...
Thirteen indicted in East Tennessee on federal drug trafficking charges
More than a dozen people in East Tennessee face federal drug and money laundering conspiracy charges over an alleged conspiracy to distribute 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools invests in free mental health service Program available to all employees, parents and students
Rutherford County Schools has invested in a mental health service to link students, families and employees with therapists and counselors. The service provider is known as Care Solace and provides a stress-free way of finding an appropriate provider for a variety of mental health needs. Rutherford County Schools is funding...
