FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel Maven
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Company that plans for Christmas decorations now
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. It’s August – temperatures have been in the 90s for the past week....
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
abc27.com
Back to-school drive held in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
Dinosaurs coming to Harrisburg this weekend in interactive exhibit
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Step into the Farm Show Complex this weekend and you will be stepping back about 70 million years. At Dinosaur Adventure, kids can interact with and learn about dozens of dinosaur species. In addition to the large, animatronic dinosaurs, other activities include a fossil search, race in a Jurassic Jeep, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, and mini golf.
This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America
From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
abc27.com
Harrisburg 6th grader publishes book, school buys 300 copies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg girl is heading into sixth grade this month with more than textbooks — she has published her own book. “She is amazing. She’s always been into the arts: drawing, painting, writing, reading,” said Laela Hooper’s mom, Dawn Moccia-Hooper. “She’s always been a reader. She’s been reading since she was very little.”
abc27.com
First African American statue in York unveiled at Underground Railroad Museum
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A lifesized statue of William C. Goodridge was unveiled Friday morning outside the Underground Railroad Museum in York. Goodridge was born enslaved but became free at a young age and moved to York, Pennsylvania, the release explains. He was a successful entrepreneur and one of the most recognized African American citizens in York during the 1800s.
theburgnews.com
Weekend Roundup with Sara Bozich
Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. For something new: The weather looks divine, so go for a hike, check out a brewery or winery, check out any of the many summer concerts. Cap your weekend with Benefit Concert for Ukraine Sunday at Whitaker Center.
3 Diners Worth Trying in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Some weekends call for slow, lazy mornings. And what's better than heading out for breakfast during the am, not having to cook for yourself? I've found three diners in Lancaster that are worth a visit this season. Some are very popular locally and tend to fill up quickly.
Popular toy auction, based in Lancaster County, begins two-day bidding war
LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationally known toy auction based in Lancaster County is back for the week. Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time, when it earned nearly $8 million in 2007.
Restaurant near Applachian Trail serves hospitality following recent renovations
Following extensive renovations, Duncannon’s historic Doyle Hotel is back with an energetic atmosphere, live music and full tables. Restaurant patrons sing along as local musician Zach Nyce plays a cover of Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl. Weary hikers come in off the Appalachian Trail, ordering cold beers and fresh-cut fries, and sit next to Duncannon locals ready for an evening of fun and relaxation.
15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors
MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
townlively.com
Millersville Grad Makes Waves In Music Scene
Max Ludewig has been deeply entwined with the music community in Lancaster for over a decade. He joined his first band, Magnolia, in 2012 and has remained active in countless projects over the years since. "I always loved listening to music, and in eighth grade my friends wanted to start a punk band," said Ludewig. "I didn't want to be left out, so I joined. It gave me a good reason to pick up the guitar my mom had bought me the previous year that I hadn't touched yet." The group performed at multiple venues throughout Ludewig's years as a student at Manheim Township High School, including a venue he began running himself. Beat Mountain, as it was called, saw not only local artists perform but also touring bands from outside the state.
peninsulachronicle.com
Former Owner Of The Pizza Shop In York County Plans To Reopen Restaurant This Fall
YORK-Longtime residents of York County will be happy to hear that a popular pizza establishment that closed late last year will soon reopen. Brian Betts, a former owner of The Pizza Shop in Washington Square Shopping Center, is bringing back crowd-pleasing tastes of yesteryear with the reopening of the business this fall.
abc27.com
York County SPCA hosts Pay What You Can Pawlooza
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County SPCA will be hosting the Pay What You Can Pawlooza from August 22 to August 28. This donation-based adoption campaign allows adopters to take home a pet for a price that they name. The York County SPCA has been working to...
abc27.com
Penn State graduate launches alcoholic protein drink
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mitch Clark, a 2020 graduate from Penn State, is now the CEO of Protochol, the first-ever alcoholic protein drink. The non-carbonated drink has 8% alcohol by volume and 11 grams of protein. The drink comes in 16 ounce cans. Clark says Protochol fits his lifestyle...
Independence Island and Bailey's Island are on the market: here's a brief history
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A pair of islands on the Susquehanna River have been put up for sale, according to TheBurg, Greater Harrisburg's community magazine. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island have hit the market for the first time in over a century, thanks to owners Robert and John Ensminger, whose family has had roots in Central Pa. since 1733.
Old York hospital to be turned into apartments
A former hospital in York County will soon turn into an apartment building.
abc27.com
‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale
Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
