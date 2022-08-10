ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WITF

Company that plans for Christmas decorations now

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. It’s August – temperatures have been in the 90s for the past week....
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Back to-school drive held in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Dinosaurs coming to Harrisburg this weekend in interactive exhibit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Step into the Farm Show Complex this weekend and you will be stepping back about 70 million years. At Dinosaur Adventure, kids can interact with and learn about dozens of dinosaur species. In addition to the large, animatronic dinosaurs, other activities include a fossil search, race in a Jurassic Jeep, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, and mini golf.
HARRISBURG, PA
#Coin Collecting#Coins#Christmas#The Harrisburg Coin Club#Scottish
Melissa Frost

This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America

From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg 6th grader publishes book, school buys 300 copies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg girl is heading into sixth grade this month with more than textbooks — she has published her own book. “She is amazing. She’s always been into the arts: drawing, painting, writing, reading,” said Laela Hooper’s mom, Dawn Moccia-Hooper. “She’s always been a reader. She’s been reading since she was very little.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

First African American statue in York unveiled at Underground Railroad Museum

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A lifesized statue of William C. Goodridge was unveiled Friday morning outside the Underground Railroad Museum in York. Goodridge was born enslaved but became free at a young age and moved to York, Pennsylvania, the release explains. He was a successful entrepreneur and one of the most recognized African American citizens in York during the 1800s.
YORK, PA
theburgnews.com

Weekend Roundup with Sara Bozich

Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. For something new: The weather looks divine, so go for a hike, check out a brewery or winery, check out any of the many summer concerts. Cap your weekend with Benefit Concert for Ukraine Sunday at Whitaker Center.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Restaurant near Applachian Trail serves hospitality following recent renovations

Following extensive renovations, Duncannon’s historic Doyle Hotel is back with an energetic atmosphere, live music and full tables. Restaurant patrons sing along as local musician Zach Nyce plays a cover of Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl. Weary hikers come in off the Appalachian Trail, ordering cold beers and fresh-cut fries, and sit next to Duncannon locals ready for an evening of fun and relaxation.
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27 News

15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
townlively.com

Millersville Grad Makes Waves In Music Scene

Max Ludewig has been deeply entwined with the music community in Lancaster for over a decade. He joined his first band, Magnolia, in 2012 and has remained active in countless projects over the years since. "I always loved listening to music, and in eighth grade my friends wanted to start a punk band," said Ludewig. "I didn't want to be left out, so I joined. It gave me a good reason to pick up the guitar my mom had bought me the previous year that I hadn't touched yet." The group performed at multiple venues throughout Ludewig's years as a student at Manheim Township High School, including a venue he began running himself. Beat Mountain, as it was called, saw not only local artists perform but also touring bands from outside the state.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

York County SPCA hosts Pay What You Can Pawlooza

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County SPCA will be hosting the Pay What You Can Pawlooza from August 22 to August 28. This donation-based adoption campaign allows adopters to take home a pet for a price that they name. The York County SPCA has been working to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Penn State graduate launches alcoholic protein drink

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mitch Clark, a 2020 graduate from Penn State, is now the CEO of Protochol, the first-ever alcoholic protein drink. The non-carbonated drink has 8% alcohol by volume and 11 grams of protein. The drink comes in 16 ounce cans. Clark says Protochol fits his lifestyle...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
LITITZ, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
