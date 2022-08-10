ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks

A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
MUNDELEIN, IL
Very Popular Rockford Gift Shop is Closing After 25 Years

For a very long time, this was the place to go to buy a gift for literally anyone and for any occasion. Plus, the best complimentary gift wrapping in town. As this wonderfully unique shop begins its closing process, I'm left wishing I'd never complained that there are so many things to look at here that I am constantly nervous that every time I turn around while shopping, I'll bump into something and knock it over or off the shelf or counter.
ROCKFORD, IL
wgnradio.com

Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity

Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
CHICAGO, IL
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

100 beagles rescued, get new lease on life in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was an announcement that broke dog lovers' hearts across the country.Some 4,000 beagles, breeded for testing, living in poor conditions in Virginia. The federal government stepped in and now, some of those dogs are starting a brand new life, courtesy of a South Elgin shelter.On Tuesday morning, Haley Boehm had the look of love at first sight, and that was even before she saw the beagle inside a crate.After a harrowing start to his nine months of life, Boehm is bringing Walnut home."This journey is just amazing, being able to rescue these dogs," Boehm said.More specifically,...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Greek Culture With Delicious Food And Live Music At The Free Taste Of Greektown Festival This Month

Hosted by Greektown Chicago, and presented by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce,  the annual event returns for its 32nd year, bringing authentic food and drinks, live music, dancing, a gyro-eating contest, and so much more. Known to all as the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, the weekend event brings crowds together along Halstead Street for a celebration of acclaimed Greek food, live music, dancing, and local vendors. The festival is proud to host several acclaimed Greek restaurants in the area like 9 Muses Bar & Grill, Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora, Athena Restaurant, Mr. Greek Gyros, and Spectrum Bar...
CHICAGO, IL
warrenville.il.us

Concerts on the Commons August 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Enjoy music from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a free outdoor concert on the Bob Walters Commons next to the library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, on Thursday August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted. Sponsored in part by a City of Warrenville...
WARRENVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Sweetgreen, The Matrix Club Among Newcomers To Naperville Business Scene

Business in Naperville is booming, with a flurry of new shops, restaurants and developments settling in. Foodies looking for some healthy options will be happy to hear that Sweetgreen is slated to come to Downtown Naperville. The national fast-casual chain focuses on simple, seasonal, made from scratch items, and prides itself on using fresh produce each day.
NAPERVILLE, IL
geneva.il.us

Geneva's Festival Of The Vine Has A New Location In 2022

Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, an autumn harvest celebration. Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine. The main event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about...
GENEVA, IL

