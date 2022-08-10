Read full article on original website
Related
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks
A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
Body of gorilla that recently died at Brookfield Zoo will go to Field Museum for scientific study
The body of JoJo, a gorilla who died recently at Brookfield Zoo, will be made available for scientific study at the Field Museum to provide scientists with more information about how gorillas evolved and how they can be better protected.
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
wgnradio.com
Ron Onesti shares everything happening at Little Italy Festa
Phil Manicki is in for Dave Plier and is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, The Des Plaines Theatre and more! They talk about all the excitement happening August 11th-14th, 2022 at the Little Italy Festa on Taylor Street!
Loose Pigs Still Managing to Evade Capture in Chicago Suburb
Four loose pigs have been hogging up space in a western suburb of Chicago. Police officers have been wrestling with the pigs in the village of Wayne, as the animals have managed to continuously evade capture for almost two weeks. "The loose pigs are still enjoying their freedom within the...
Ricky Gervais calls for release of Rocky the coyote from River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook
Celebrity Ricky Gervais has called for Cook County officials to release Rocky, a coyote confined at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.
Old Illinois Mining Site Transformed Into A Crystal Clear Blue Water Beach
You only have a few more weeks to check out this amazing Illinois beach before it shuts down for the year. In the early 1950s a mining company named Vulcan Materials began digging for sand and stone at a site on the outskirts of Crystal Lake that is now named Three Oaks Recreation Area.
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
Very Popular Rockford Gift Shop is Closing After 25 Years
For a very long time, this was the place to go to buy a gift for literally anyone and for any occasion. Plus, the best complimentary gift wrapping in town. As this wonderfully unique shop begins its closing process, I'm left wishing I'd never complained that there are so many things to look at here that I am constantly nervous that every time I turn around while shopping, I'll bump into something and knock it over or off the shelf or counter.
rockfordscanner.com
We Are Getting Reports Of A Wild Animal Attacking A Panhandler in Rockford
Call logs do show an “animal complaint and a medical”. Sources told us a wild animal has attacked a person. that was panhandling at 9th and Harrison this morning. As you know the local animal control is encrypted, along with police. We have to wonder WHY animal control is...
Illinois’ Most Famous Musical Artist Will Seriously Surprise You
I know what you're thinking, so let me stop you before we go any further. If you're reading this, there's a very good chance you have some ties to Rockford. After all, this is coming from me, a radio DJ at a radio station in Rockford, Illinois. You know, Rockford....
wgnradio.com
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
100 beagles rescued, get new lease on life in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS) – It was an announcement that broke dog lovers' hearts across the country.Some 4,000 beagles, breeded for testing, living in poor conditions in Virginia. The federal government stepped in and now, some of those dogs are starting a brand new life, courtesy of a South Elgin shelter.On Tuesday morning, Haley Boehm had the look of love at first sight, and that was even before she saw the beagle inside a crate.After a harrowing start to his nine months of life, Boehm is bringing Walnut home."This journey is just amazing, being able to rescue these dogs," Boehm said.More specifically,...
Celebrate Greek Culture With Delicious Food And Live Music At The Free Taste Of Greektown Festival This Month
Hosted by Greektown Chicago, and presented by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce, the annual event returns for its 32nd year, bringing authentic food and drinks, live music, dancing, a gyro-eating contest, and so much more. Known to all as the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, the weekend event brings crowds together along Halstead Street for a celebration of acclaimed Greek food, live music, dancing, and local vendors. The festival is proud to host several acclaimed Greek restaurants in the area like 9 Muses Bar & Grill, Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora, Athena Restaurant, Mr. Greek Gyros, and Spectrum Bar...
warrenville.il.us
Concerts on the Commons August 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Enjoy music from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a free outdoor concert on the Bob Walters Commons next to the library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, on Thursday August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted. Sponsored in part by a City of Warrenville...
Sweetgreen, The Matrix Club Among Newcomers To Naperville Business Scene
Business in Naperville is booming, with a flurry of new shops, restaurants and developments settling in. Foodies looking for some healthy options will be happy to hear that Sweetgreen is slated to come to Downtown Naperville. The national fast-casual chain focuses on simple, seasonal, made from scratch items, and prides itself on using fresh produce each day.
geneva.il.us
Geneva's Festival Of The Vine Has A New Location In 2022
Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, an autumn harvest celebration. Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine. The main event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about...
