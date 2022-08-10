PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department are dispatched by the Lehigh County 911 Center to The Swain School, 1100 S. 24th St., shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 2 for an automatic alarm. First arriving Western Salisbury officer, Deputy Chief David Xander, reported “smoke showing,” which prompted the 911 center to dispatch several area mutual aid fire companies for a possible “commercial structure fire.” Western and Eastern Salisbury firefighters were quickly able to determine the smoke condition was culinary related and the additional fire companies were recalled. Firefighters were able to correct the condition in the school's cafeteria kitchen area and vent the area with no reported damage.

