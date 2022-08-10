ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbertsville, PA

WGAL

Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline

READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Who Gunned Down Berks Security Guard Portrayed In Newly-Released Composite Sketch

Authorities have released a composite sketch of a person of interest sought in the deadly shooting of a security guard and his colleague in Berks County, WFMZ reports. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye on vehicles that were parked in the old quarry area on the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Children shot, seriously wounded inside Swatara Township home

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two children were shot and seriously wounded late Thursday night in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Swatara Township Police said the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. at a home along the 4900 block of Cumberland Street. "Upon arrival officers discovered that unknown assailant(s) had fired multiple...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police investigating domestic-related deadly shooting

READING, Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a domestic-related homicide in northwest Reading. The deadly shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Front Street. "The incident was a domestic incident between family members," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "There was an individual who was...
READING, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor

A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
MEDFORD, NJ
MyChesCo

Detour Ahead: CSX Railroad Closing Route 413 in Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, August 28, to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 3, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pickup truck driver loses control, ends up in pond

PERRY TWP., Pa. — The driver of a pickup truck escaped injury when he drove off the road and into a pond near Shoemakersville, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened late Friday morning in the 600 block of Adams Hotel Road in Perry Township. A state...
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
lvpnews.com

Firefighters respond to The Swain School for smoke event

PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department are dispatched by the Lehigh County 911 Center to The Swain School, 1100 S. 24th St., shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 2 for an automatic alarm. First arriving Western Salisbury officer, Deputy Chief David Xander, reported “smoke showing,” which prompted the 911 center to dispatch several area mutual aid fire companies for a possible “commercial structure fire.” Western and Eastern Salisbury firefighters were quickly able to determine the smoke condition was culinary related and the additional fire companies were recalled. Firefighters were able to correct the condition in the school's cafeteria kitchen area and vent the area with no reported damage.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

