WGAL
Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline
READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
1 dead after chain-reaction tractor-trailer crash on I-476 in Radnor, Delaware County
Police say it all began when the driver of a tractor-trailer did not stop in time to avoid slow traffic in the southbound lanes.
Roadway Restrictions Next Week in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties next week for resurfacing operations under several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations...
Driver Who Gunned Down Berks Security Guard Portrayed In Newly-Released Composite Sketch
Authorities have released a composite sketch of a person of interest sought in the deadly shooting of a security guard and his colleague in Berks County, WFMZ reports. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye on vehicles that were parked in the old quarry area on the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.
WGAL
Children shot, seriously wounded inside Swatara Township home
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two children were shot and seriously wounded late Thursday night in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Swatara Township Police said the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. at a home along the 4900 block of Cumberland Street. "Upon arrival officers discovered that unknown assailant(s) had fired multiple...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police investigating domestic-related deadly shooting
READING, Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a domestic-related homicide in northwest Reading. The deadly shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Front Street. "The incident was a domestic incident between family members," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "There was an individual who was...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County
MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor
A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
Detour Ahead: CSX Railroad Closing Route 413 in Middletown Township
MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, August 28, to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 3, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
It's safe to say just about everyone has lost something in a move, but a Pennsylvania man's loss has eyebrows raised. Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating what started as a gun-owner thinking he was just forgetful turning into a stolen weapon complaint. Troopers say a 49-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania...
Police Release Surveillance Image of Credit Card Theft Suspects
EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Police have released a surveillance image of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of credit cards from a female victim at the Chop House Grille on July 20, 2022. The incident occurred around 9:00 PM, when the victim had her credit cards...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pickup truck driver loses control, ends up in pond
PERRY TWP., Pa. — The driver of a pickup truck escaped injury when he drove off the road and into a pond near Shoemakersville, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened late Friday morning in the 600 block of Adams Hotel Road in Perry Township. A state...
Support Surges For Family Of Teen Tree Worker Who Died After Lehigh Valley Woodchipper Incident
Support is surging for the family of a teenage tree worker who died after an accident involving a woodchipper. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was partially pulled into the machine while working a tree job on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to PA State Police and LehighValleyLive.
Police Investigating Two Separate Retail Thefts from Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is investigating two separate retail thefts from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township. Authorities say that on July 25th and 26th, a female suspect allegedly stole over $2,500 worth of merchandise from the store. If you have any...
lvpnews.com
Firefighters respond to The Swain School for smoke event
PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department are dispatched by the Lehigh County 911 Center to The Swain School, 1100 S. 24th St., shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 2 for an automatic alarm. First arriving Western Salisbury officer, Deputy Chief David Xander, reported “smoke showing,” which prompted the 911 center to dispatch several area mutual aid fire companies for a possible “commercial structure fire.” Western and Eastern Salisbury firefighters were quickly able to determine the smoke condition was culinary related and the additional fire companies were recalled. Firefighters were able to correct the condition in the school's cafeteria kitchen area and vent the area with no reported damage.
WGAL
Charges reinstated against woman accused of hitting, killing Pennsylvania state troopers
PHILADELPHIA — A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman accused of hitting and killing three people, including two Pennsylvania state troopers, in Philadelphia. The crash happened in March on I-95 near the sports stadiums. Investigators said Jayana Webb, 22, was driving under the influence and speeding...
Hit-And-Run Driver Left Lehigh Valley Crash Scene With Airbags Deployed, Police Say
A driver with a suspended license left the scene of a Lehigh Valley crash with fully deployed airbags, authorities said. Jakob Douglas Hoskin, 23, was driving a black Volkswagen when he crashed into another vehicle at the Penn Jersey gas station in Pen Argyl around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, Slate Belt Regional Police said.
Doubleheader steam locomotives pull Reading & Northern Iron Horse Ramble
The Reading & Northern Passenger Department held its Iron Horse Ramble on Saturday, August 13, 2022, traveling from the Reading Outer Station in Muhlenberg Township to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County. What makes this excursion extra special is the addition of two steam locomotives, #2102 and #425, being used to...
